Opinion: The 'Rust' Tragedy Should Lead to Increased Safety Measures on Sets in the Future

Using a functional firearm on set is arguably dangerous.

Tragically, Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust in October of 2021—the gun contained a live round.

It seems that there were lax safety procedures during most of the rehearsal process.

A former camera assistant —Lane Looper—was involved with the film and resigned due to the following issues:

Delays in pay

Complaints about housing

His safety concerns pertaining to weaponry being dismissed due to a "lack of time" (from his perspective)

Lax COVID policies

"In my ten years as a camera assistant I've never worked on a show that cares so little for the safety of its crew." —Lane Looper

Alec Baldwin has also stated that quite a few people on set were exasperated and exhausted because they had to commute to Albuquerque from Santa Fe after extremely long hours rehearsing—they had signed the contract indicating that they wouldn't receive lodging, but appeared to be frustrated nonetheless and grew increasingly dissatisfied. Still, the actor had strong doubts that such frustration would lead anyone to intentionally put an actual bullet in the revolver he was holding that day.

In the future, increased safety precautions are necessary, even if they require a bit more time and effort—the emotional, personal, legal, and financial risks are too great not to institute these basic practices to ensure that everyone returns home alive.

It's crucial to remember that every single detail matters, no matter how minimal it seems. Real guns do not need to be on a movie set—use fake guns: everything else is fake.

"...on-set safety is a job for every crew member, not just local authorities and governmental agencies. In the Crow, Brandon Lee’s line (as the deceased Eric Draven), 'believe me, nothing is trivial,' is among the film’s most poignant, considering what happened later in production. And it’s an important lesson in the realm of on-set safety: Film crews should prioritize and promote safety in every aspect of the production process. On film and TV sets, safety training encompasses everything from proper weapons handling to the importance of eye protection. When rehearsing or performing stunts, everyone involved should cultivate an awareness of every potential hazard, and take extra precautions if necessary. In extreme weather conditions such as high winds, for instance, film crews may want to wear face shields or similar protective gear, and eyewash stations should be easy to access." —Adrian Johansen

The following precautions should be taken on every film set:

The cast and crew should prepare appropriately for loud noises to prevent hearing problems in the future—hearing protection equipment should be provided to everyone who is at risk of experiencing side effects from these sounds!

Production companies are legally and ethically responsible for the safety of their crew members. A shocking number of deaths have resulted from helicopter crashes—production companies need to ensure that everyone and anyone who is in a situation that is even remotely dangerous has the proper training to handle it, even if that requires more time, heightened safety procedures, and larger expenditures.

Each and every production company needs to ensure everyone's eyes are properly protected when necessary.

If there are any other safety hazards pertaining to a specific film, specific procedures should be required, mostly for the actors' safety, but also for the sake of the production company's reputation and the potential legal trouble that often results from unnecessary deaths on set.

Brandon Lee's death was also accidental: the actor was only 28 when he was killed.

A lack of proper safety measures were to blame in that case as well.

"It was later revealed through the autopsy that Lee's death was the result of a .44-caliber bullet discovered near Lee's spine. That drew criticism of the movie set's safety. While the gun contained blank ammunition, a lethal obstruction had been lodged in the barrel during the filming of another scene weeks before. Lee's mother, Linda Lee Cadwell, sued for negligence four months after her son's death. Cadwell alleged that 'crew members ran out of dummy bullets and improperly manufactured their own from live ammunition. During a test firing of the dummy ammunition, a bullet tip wound up in the barrel of the handgun.'" —Scott Gleeson

Clearly, a major factor is budget, but the extra costs are worth it to save lives and—to put it bluntly—avoid legal fees.

The saddest part of these deaths is that they were avoidable tragedies.

The movie industry can do better.