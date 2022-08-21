Opinion: Donald Trump May Have Committed Treason

The FBI has recently uncovered no less than 11 sets of classified documents during their search of Mr. Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

The former President quickly claimed that all of these documents were declassified, but the truth of the matter is that he is in trouble whether they are classified or not: none of the three crimes Trump likely committed require these documents to be classified.

"In response to the raid, Trump initially floated the possibility that federal agents had planted the classified materials at his Mar-a-Lago home. He and his team, however, later pivoted to say that he had 'declassified' the documents. Speaking to MSNBC on Friday, Kirschner pointed out that whether or not the documents were classified doesn't make a difference when looking at the laws the search warrant cited as having potentially been violated." —Jason Lemon

Glenn Kirschner—a legal analyst for MSNBC and NBC News—pointed out that Mr. Trump's claims of declassification were, indeed, irrelevant.

"Importantly, none of those three crimes require that the documents be classified...So Donald Trump forever carping about, 'I thought these things were declassified,' and so magically they were—that's not a defense. It doesn't matter." —Glenn Kirschner

Last Friday, Trump's team released a statement indicating that the former President had a "standing order" to declassify these documents, yet that is completely inaccurate according to his two former chiefs of staff: John Kelly and Mick Mulvaney.

Kirschner also stated that Mr. Trump "launched an armed attack on the Capitol to stop the peaceful transfer of power," referring to the January 6 insurrection in 2021.

That act alone could amount to treason.

There were, apparently, chants to hang Mike Pence during the riot.

"His supporters apparently aimed to prevent the official certification of Biden's electoral college victory. Members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence were convened to certify the election results when the attack occurred, and many of Trump's supporters chanted 'Hang Mike Pence' during the riot." —Jason Lemon

To make matters worse, Trump has boldly—if inaccurately—clung tightly to the notion that somehow he is the victim in this entire ordeal and that election was stolen from him: there is still no evidence to substantiate any of the man's claims.

"Although Trump continues to say that the last presidential election was 'rigged' or 'stolen,' no evidence has corroborated the allegations. Audits and recounts have consistently reaffirmed the former president's loss to Biden. Dozens of court challenges to the election results have failed, with prominent former Trump administration officials and leading Republicans also rejecting the false claims." —Jason Lemon

Trump has claimed publicly that he has not done anything wrong in connection with any investigation—in his eyes, he is simply the victim of what he continuously refers to as a politically motivated conspiracy against him.