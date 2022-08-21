In a Recent Interview, Baldwin Has Claimed that He Fanned the Gun but Didn't Pull the Trigger

Daniella Cressman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oUAtn_0hOwAGVs00
BarocoF

On October 21, 2021, a tragedy occurred: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer—was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin.

The Medical Investigator has ruled the incident accidental, yet the production company behind the low-budget film has had to pay a massive fine and there have been quite a few concerns surrounding the safety procedures on set.

There has also been a slew of controversial stories containing Alec Baldwin's name: one of the prominent details is that he has publicly stated he did not pull the trigger, yet, according to the FBI, the gun could not have fired unless the trigger was pulled.

Baldwin claimed that he fanned the gun in a recent interview.

"That technique is called 'fanning.' This action is done by holding down the trigger on a single action revolver, and then rapidly pulling back the hammer. With the trigger under pressure, the hammer will quickly drop on to the next round, and when repeated, can discharge the firearm in rapid succession." —Ryan Hodges

This is the actor's description of what occurred on that day. He has also stated that he is only as familiar with firearms as he needs to be for his career, so he has admitted that there's a lot he does not know.

Arguably the most important question—the one that should be central to this case—is who put a live round in the gun Alec Baldwin was holding?

While the FBI ultimately knows weapons inside and out, it's important to understand what exactly Baldwin meant when he said that he did not pull the trigger.

Comments / 181

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
6932 followers

