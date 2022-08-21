Apple Has Warned Consumers about Security Flaw in iPhones, iPads, and Macs

"Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices." —Associated Press

Apple users are at risk of being targeted by hackers: they could potentially impersonate the owner and run any software in their name according to the CEO of SocialProof Security: Rachel Tobac.

"Apple released two security reports about the issue Wednesday, although they did not receive wide attention outside of tech publications. Apple’s explanation of the vulnerability means a hacker could get 'full admin access' to the device. That would allow intruders to impersonate the device’s owner and subsequently run any software in their name." —Rachel Tobac

Security experts have advised users to update affected devices in an effort to alleviate the problem.

"Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhone 6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. The flaw also affects some iPod models." —Associated Press

While an "anonymous researcher," according to Apple, has discovered this issue, it's crucial to remember that this security flaw could potentially pose a massive threat to those being targeted.

"Commercial spyware companies, such as Israel’s NSO Group, are known for identifying and taking advantage of such flaws, exploiting them in malware that surreptitiously infects targets’ smartphones, siphons their contents and surveils the targets in real time. NSO Group has been blacklisted by the U.S. Commerce Department. Its spyware is known to have been used in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America against journalists, dissidents and human rights activists. Security researcher Will Strafach said he had seen no technical analysis of the vulnerabilities that Apple has just patched." —Associated Press