The 'Rust' Armorer Has Stated that She Believes Santa Fe Authorities Mishandled the Case

In October 2021, a tragedy occurred: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer— was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin who was holding a prop revolver loaded with live ammunition as the western Rust was being filmed. Her death has been ruled as accidental by the Medical Investigator, but a great deal of controversy still surrounds the case.

"Last week, the Office of the Medical Investigator in New Mexico found 'no compelling demonstration' that someone purposefully loaded the gun with live ammunition, adding that there wasn’t 'obvious intent to cause harm or death.'" —Muri Assuncāo

Now, the armorer is claiming that the FBI mishandled the case.

"The armorer who was on the New Mexico set of the movie 'Rust' when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after being struck by a gunshot last year is blasting the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office for what she sees as a faulty investigation." —Muri Assuncāo

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed strongly believes that the investigation has been mishandled from the very beginning.

"On Thursday, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed didn’t measure any words when calling into question investigators’ handling of the October 2021 tragedy, accusing New Mexico authorities of knowingly mishandling the case from the beginning of the investigation." —Muri Assuncāo

From Gutierrez's perspective, the FBI should have been seeking answers to a different question, and she feels that they intentionally chose not to.

"The primary question in this case from the beginning has been ‘where did the live rounds that ended upon the Rust set come from?'...The Sheriff’s Office made a conscious decision not to pursue this question at all by refusing to ask the FBI to test any of the rounds for fingerprints or DNA.” —Hannah Gutierrez-Reed

Gutierrez-Reed loaded the Colt. 45 revolver which ultimately killed Halyna Hutchins and severely injured director Joel Souza in the hands of Alec Baldwin.

That being said, she was not aware that these were live rounds.

On January 12, 2022, Gutierrez-Reed filed a complaint against PDQ Arm and Prop and managing member Seth Kenney, who reportedly supplied ammunition for the film. As reported by NPR, the filing claims that Gutierrez-Reed used rounds provided by Kenney and PDQ on the day of the shooting, which the suit claims were labeled 'dummy rounds .45 LC.' 'Hannah relied upon and trusted that Defendants would only supply dummy prop ammunition, or blanks, and no live rounds were ever to be on set,' reads the complaint." —Claire Lampen, Danielle Cohen, & Bindu Bansinath

Baldwin has stated publicly that he did not pull the trigger, yet the FBI now know that the gun could not have fired without the trigger being pulled.