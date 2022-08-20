Opinion: Fortunately, Lawmakers Are Turning Their Budget Focus to Preventing Abuse

Too many people in New Mexico live in poverty and battle addictions to gambling or drugs—often both.

Too many of these same people become parents and—due to either their drug issues, the deep-seated pain they feel for one reason or another, or a combination of the two—they abuse their children emotionally and physically.

"New Mexico has some of the nation’s highest rates of alcohol and drug abuse, a factor in maltreatment rates, analysts said." —Dan McKay

This puts those working in New Mexico's child protection services in a precarious position: is it better to leave the children in abusive situations or tear them apart from their families?!

Unfortunately, many of these little ones do not receive the care they deserve—the care which would not only be life-changing but, in many cases, life-saving.

"Far fewer children in New Mexico’s child protection system receive services intended to prevent maltreatment from their families than the national average — a reflection of the opportunity, legislative analysts say, to focus more on preventing abuse. About five of every 1,000 children in the state system are part of families connected with prevention services, well below the national rate of 43 children, according to a report presented Thursday to the Legislative Finance Committee." —Dan McKay

Tragically, New Mexico has been home to numerous cases of horrifying abuse in recent years.

"The state has been rattled by a series of shocking cases of abuse in recent years — including a lawsuit over the death of a 4-year-old boy, James Dunklee Cruz, who had been the subject of 10 referrals of child abuse or neglect before he was found unresponsive in late 2019, beaten to death by a man CYFD warned the mom not to live with." —Dan McKay

Barbara Vigil, New Mexico's secretary for CYFD, has defended the efforts of case workers, saying they are pouring their hearts and souls into helping communities who are suffering in every way they can but, at the same time, she acknowledged that they are burdened with a shortage of staff and they do need help—in other words, they're doing the best they can but she knows there is room for improvement, and is deeply committed to improving the situation at hand.

"Vigil outlined a host of steps intended to bolster prevention efforts — including a recruitment drive at universities to help fill vacancies, targeted training for CYFD employees already on staff and coordination with other state agencies to connect more families with services." —Dan McKay

The CYFD hearing comes just as members of the Legislative Finance Committee are preparing to craft recommendations for next year's state budget—New Mexico is awash in revenue thanks to an oil boom, consumer spending, and wage growth!

The report by the LFC staff indicated that CYFD has made progress when it comes to directing money towards prevention, but there is still a long way to go!

"Spending on prevention exploded from just $900,000 in 2017 to $10.3 million in the fiscal year that ended this summer, according to the analysts’ report. But that’s just a small slice of money compared to the agency’s overall spending. Prevention efforts include 'differential response,' or a strategy of connecting families with services if the complaint against them doesn’t rise to the level of requiring foster care or an investigation. The goal is to help the family — with mental health services, food, housing or other aid — before more serious maltreatment of a child occurs.Staff turnover, vacancies and high case loads are among the factors that may be hindering the state’s prevention efforts, analysts told legislators." —Dan McKay

Vigil said she expects the plan to be submitted by next month, and Senator George Muñoz—a Gallup Democrat and the vice chairman of the Legislative Finance Committee—pressured the department to file the plan as quickly as possible: he didn't want New Mexico to be one of the last states to submit it, given the situation at hand.