Opinion: Fortunately, Lawmakers Are Turning Their Budget Focus to Preventing Abuse

Daniella Cressman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzgkF_0hO7pCOR00
geralt

Too many people in New Mexico live in poverty and battle addictions to gambling or drugs—often both.

Too many of these same people become parents and—due to either their drug issues, the deep-seated pain they feel for one reason or another, or a combination of the two—they abuse their children emotionally and physically.

"New Mexico has some of the nation’s highest rates of alcohol and drug abuse, a factor in maltreatment rates, analysts said." —Dan McKay

This puts those working in New Mexico's child protection services in a precarious position: is it better to leave the children in abusive situations or tear them apart from their families?!

Unfortunately, many of these little ones do not receive the care they deserve—the care which would not only be life-changing but, in many cases, life-saving.

"Far fewer children in New Mexico’s child protection system receive services intended to prevent maltreatment from their families than the national average — a reflection of the opportunity, legislative analysts say, to focus more on preventing abuse. About five of every 1,000 children in the state system are part of families connected with prevention services, well below the national rate of 43 children, according to a report presented Thursday to the Legislative Finance Committee." —Dan McKay

Tragically, New Mexico has been home to numerous cases of horrifying abuse in recent years.

"The state has been rattled by a series of shocking cases of abuse in recent years — including a lawsuit over the death of a 4-year-old boy, James Dunklee Cruz, who had been the subject of 10 referrals of child abuse or neglect before he was found unresponsive in late 2019, beaten to death by a man CYFD warned the mom not to live with." —Dan McKay

Barbara Vigil, New Mexico's secretary for CYFD, has defended the efforts of case workers, saying they are pouring their hearts and souls into helping communities who are suffering in every way they can but, at the same time, she acknowledged that they are burdened with a shortage of staff and they do need help—in other words, they're doing the best they can but she knows there is room for improvement, and is deeply committed to improving the situation at hand.

"Vigil outlined a host of steps intended to bolster prevention efforts — including a recruitment drive at universities to help fill vacancies, targeted training for CYFD employees already on staff and coordination with other state agencies to connect more families with services." —Dan McKay

The CYFD hearing comes just as members of the Legislative Finance Committee are preparing to craft recommendations for next year's state budget—New Mexico is awash in revenue thanks to an oil boom, consumer spending, and wage growth!

"The CYFD hearing comes as members of the Legislative Finance Committee prepare to craft recommendations for next year’s state budget. New Mexico is awash in new revenue thanks to an oil boom, consumer spending and wage growth." —Dan McKay

The report by the LFC staff indicated that CYFD has made progress when it comes to directing money towards prevention, but there is still a long way to go!

"Spending on prevention exploded from just $900,000 in 2017 to $10.3 million in the fiscal year that ended this summer, according to the analysts’ report. But that’s just a small slice of money compared to the agency’s overall spending. Prevention efforts include 'differential response,' or a strategy of connecting families with services if the complaint against them doesn’t rise to the level of requiring foster care or an investigation. The goal is to help the family — with mental health services, food, housing or other aid — before more serious maltreatment of a child occurs.Staff turnover, vacancies and high case loads are among the factors that may be hindering the state’s prevention efforts, analysts told legislators." —Dan McKay

Vigil said she expects the plan to be submitted by next month, and Senator George Muñoz—a Gallup Democrat and the vice chairman of the Legislative Finance Committee—pressured the department to file the plan as quickly as possible: he didn't want New Mexico to be one of the last states to submit it, given the situation at hand.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
6795 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Opinion: According to Zillow, Home Values Just Decreased for the First Time in a Decade!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: Instructions to Invest in Stocks

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: Black & Hispanic Investors Usually Want Their Portfolios to Match Their Values

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: Good Retirement Benefits Are Even More Important to Workers Today than They Used to Be—Here's Why!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Alaska State

Opinion: Alaska's Snow Crabs Have Mysteriously Disappeared—This Is Probably Yet Another Side Effect of Climate Change!

“I work in the Pribilof Islands for an Aleut community of 450 people, which is heavily invested in the crab quota...On the island of St. Paul, Trident Seafoods has one of the largest crab processing plants in the world, employing as many as 400 workers during peak snow crab season in February. This February, it was quiet." —Heather McCarty.

Read full story
4 comments

200 People Were Evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park on Saturday

"Nearly 200 visitors and park staff were safely evacuated after they were stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for nearly nine hours on Saturday." —Sam Smith. Initially, state rangers began the evacuation process at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday due to thunderstorm activity.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

A Pedestrian Has Been Killed in a Car Crash & the Driver Has Been Arrested

"A man walking on a sidewalk near Old Town was hit and killed by a suspected drunken driver on Sunday." —Elizabeth Tucker and Ryan Boetel. Police responded to the scene at Central and Rio Grande NW.

Read full story

A Car Blast Has Killed the Daughter of An Influential Putin Ally

"The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist often referred to as 'Putin’s brain' was killed in a car bombing on the outskirts of Moscow, authorities said Sunday." —Jim Heintz.

Read full story
1 comments
Chaves County, NM

Flood Warnings Continue for De Baca & Chaves Counties Until Tuesday Morning

"The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning along the Pecos River from Fort Sumner through Roswell and south toward Lake Arthur. The warning is in effect until Tuesday morning." —Vince Rodriguez.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

A Woman Has Been Shot and Killed Near Central & Second Street—Area Roads Are Closed!

The Albuquerque police were responding to a physical dispute near 2nd Street and Central NW at about 1:15 am on Monday, August 22 when they saw a man shoot and kill a woman, according to Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina.

Read full story
1 comments
Las Vegas, NM

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Is Now 100% Contained

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire has wreaked havoc on our state for some time now. "The separate Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires, both of which started in April due to prescribed burns and merged to become one fire, ended up spreading to consume 341,735 acres near Las Vegas, N.M., making it the largest wildfire in the contiguous United States this year and causing extensive displacement and property damage. As well as the fire, Northern New Mexico has also had to contend with flash floods in the burn scar that have led to fatalities as well as contamination of the drinking water in Las Vegas with ash and debris." —The New Mexican.

Read full story

Opinion: Diversifying Your Income Streams Will Take You Far—Here Are Some Side Hustle Ideas!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Naples, FL

Opinion: The Best Wine Bars in Naples, Florida

After working long hours at the office, you may be craving a bit of a respite: there are a myriad of fine wine bars throughout Naples, Florida, and each one is likely to entice you with its unique personality. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or simply an enthusiast, these local favorites should provide you with a small taste of paradise.

Read full story

Opinion: Keep Your Employees Happy at Work

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: You Might Need to Kick These Habits If You Grew Up Poor!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: Make Living with Your Parents Work—It Will Save You So Much Money!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: Is Earning a BA in English Worth It?!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: Quantity Leads to Quality

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Hearing Aids Will Soon Be More Accessible and More Affordable

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Three Stock Market Winners & Losers from the Inflation Reduction Act

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy