Opinion: The Teachers Union Has Declared an Impasse and the Albuquerque Public Schools Board Has Tabled Changes

"Despite five months of negotiations, the Albuquerque Public Schools board tabled changes to the district’s negotiated agreement with the local teachers union in an unprecedented vote Wednesday evening." —Esteban Candelaria

This move led the Albuquerque Teachers Federation to declare an impasse with the district on Thursday, indicating that litigation may be on the horizon.

"The move prompted the Albuquerque Teachers Federation to declare an impasse with the district on Thursday, which means that negotiations are at a stalemate and litigation could be on the horizon." —Esteban Candelaria

This decision has, unfortunately, jeopardized previously approved raises for teachers in this state, which were the largest in history according to the union.

"Union President Ellen Bernstein said that leaves the agreement — along with what the union claims are the biggest pay raises in APS history for many educators — up in the air." —Esteban Candelaria

This marks a sad day because over 6,000 educators who are deeply devoted to their students were disappointed: trust was broken.

“It’s a sad day...It is disheartening for every single one of the educators represented by this union, over 6,000 people in schools … . Last night, trust was broken.” —Union President Ellen Bernstein

The contract changes were discussed at length.

"Board members deliberated for several hours on how to proceed on the contract changes, which would have solidified commitments to pay many licensed educators the same as teachers and implemented restorative practices into schools. It also included language involving educators’ freedom to teach, which became a major point of contention." —Esteban Candelaria

Ultimately, the agreement was tabled.

"The agreement was ultimately tabled on a motion by Secretary Courtney Jackson. Jackson, Danielle Gonzales, Peggy Muller-Aragón and Crystal Tapia-Romero voted to table the contract and Yolanda Montoya-Cordova, Barbara Petersen and Josefina Domínguez voted not to." —Esteban Candelaria

In a display of extreme disrespect, the decision to table the agreement came after resounding approval from educators across Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"The board’s decision to table the agreement came after Albuquerque educators resoundingly approved it earlier this month." —Esteban Candelaria

The union has called for a mediator to be assigned.

"Representatives from the APS administration and the union warned that an impasse would open up a can of worms for everyone involved. Bernstein said an APS school board has never tabled an agreement before. While it’s too early to tell right now, an impasse could lead to litigation, she said. The union, in its letter...to an APS attorney called for a mediator to be assigned." —Esteban Candelaria

Montoya Cordova acknowledged on Wednesday night that negotiators had "worked hard to get to this point" and said the board just needed a few weeks to "get [their] stuff together."

Ellen responded that an impasse would negatively affect the entire community, yet the union declared one less than 24 hours later.

