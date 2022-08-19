Opinion: Parents Are Becoming Increasingly Concerned that Their Children Will Suffer Financially

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Many have been struggling financially due to inflation or a myriad of other issues, both personal and economic.

Unfortunately, a large portion of parents fear that their children will be worse off financially than they are.

"Between rising prices, a housing affordability crisis and the threat of a recession, it’s no wonder nearly three-quarters of Americans say kids in the U.S. today will be worse off financially than their parents. That’s according to survey data released this month by the Pew Research Center. In the United States, 72% of adults polled this spring were pessimistic about children’s financial futures. On the other hand, just 27% said they believed children would be financially better off than their parents." —Sarah Hansen

This terror is not only widespread in the United States: it is prevalent around the world.

"Pessimism about the financial futures of kids today is the standard around the world. Across the 19 countries included in the survey of more than 2,000 people, which was conducted between February and June of this year — when inflation was soaring and stocks were struggling in much of the world — a median of 70% of adults said they believed children will be worse off financially than their parents." —Sarah Hansen

The Japanese were—by and large—the most pessimistic, while those in Singapore remained mostly optimistic about the future.

"Attitudes were most pessimistic in Japan, where 82% of adults said that children would be worse off. Optimism was highest in Singapore, where 56% of people said children will be better off than their parents." —Sarah Hansen

People are growing increasingly skeptical of the economy.

"In the United States, the portion of people that say children will be worse off than their parents financially has ballooned from 57% in 2020 to 72% in 2022, according to Pew’s data. That trend of increasing economic pessimism can be found in eight other countries in the study, including the United Kingdom and Australia. It is most extreme in Poland, where the portion of pessimistic adults has nearly doubled from 23% in 2019 to 42% in 2022." —Sarah Hansen