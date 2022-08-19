The (Redacted) Affidavit for the Search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Residence May Be Released

Quite a few controversies have been surrounding Mr. Trump and his organization lately. In one of the most recent scandals, the FBI searched the former President's Mar-a-Lago estate uncovering 11 sets of classified documents.

While the FBI did not initially intend for the search to be publicized or politicized, their investigation of Mr. Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate did not go as planned—most of America now knows about the former President's behavior.

As a result, the public at large is highly interested in what exactly the affidavit supporting the FBI's search contained.

While this sort of information is rarely released to the public, a judge on Thursday, August 18 ordered the Justice department to propose redactions and committed to sharing at least part of it with the American people.

"A federal judge on Thursday ordered the Justice Department to propose redactions as he committed to making public at least part of the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida." —Terry Spencer and Michael Balsamo

Prosecutors have a week to submit a copy of the affidavit with the proposed redactions.

This affidavit is likely to contain crucial details pertaining to the FBI's investigation into whether Mr. Trump mishandled and retained classified documents.

"The hearing was convened Thursday after several news organizations, including the Associated Press, sought to unseal additional records, including the affidavit, tied to last week’s search, which is likely to contain key details about the Justice Department’s investigation into whether Trump retained and mishandled classified and sensitive government records." —Terry Spencer and Michael Balsamo