Opinion: One of Trump's Top Executives Has Pleaded Guilty to Tax Evasion

Daniella Cressman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284UbX_0hNlpxPq00
geralt

Allen Weisselberg—a senior Trump Organization advisor and former longtime chief financial officer— has just pleaded guilty to tax evasion.

"A top executive at former President Donald Trump’s family business pleaded guilty Thursday to evading taxes on a free apartment and other perks, striking a deal with prosecutors that could make him a star witness against the company at a trial this fall." —Michael R. Sisak

Weisselberg has admitted to receiving more than $1.7 million worth of untaxed perks from the company.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan agreed to sentence the 75-year-old to 5 months in the Riker's Island jail complex, although that could be decreased to three months for good behavior.

In addition, Weisselberg will have to pay almost $2 million in taxes, penalties, and interest.

He will also have to complete five years of probation.

Weisselberg will also be required to testify truthfully as a prosecution witness when the Trump Organization goes on trial in October on related charges—the company has been accused of helping the former CFO and others avoid income taxes by failing to accurately report their annual earnings.

Donald Trump himself has not been charged in this case.

For now, Weisselberg will remain free on bail until he is sentenced formally following the Trump Organization's trial.

When a journalist asked him if he had anything to say to Donald Trump, the man remained silent—apparently neutral towards the former President of the United States.

While Weisselberg's punishment might seem minimal to some, it's important to remember that he could face major consequences if he does not comply with the terms of the plea deal.

"If Weisselberg fails to comply with the plea terms, prosecutors said they would seek a 'significant state prison sentence,' and Merchan warned that he could be subject to the maximum punishment for the top charge — grand larceny — of 15 years." —Michael R. Sisak

This is likely because the former CFO's testimony is invaluable when it comes to implicating the Trump Organization in a wide range of criminal activities—it could weaken the company's defense!

"[Weisselberg’s plea]...directly implicates the Trump Organization in a wide range of criminal activity and requires Weisselberg to provide invaluable testimony in the upcoming trial against the corporation.” —Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg

If the Trump Organization is convicted of criminal activity, it could be forced to pay massive fines, be placed on probation, and be forced to change its business practices.

"If convicted, the company could face fines of double the amount of unpaid taxes or potentially be placed on probation and forced to change its business practices." —Michael R. Sisak

The Trump Organization praised Weisselberg and publicly announced that it believes the man is being persecuted as part of what the company sees as relentlessly, politically motivated attacks on the former President.

"In a statement, the company accused prosecutors of trying to pressure Weisselberg to cast aspersions on Trump, and of stretching to make a criminal case out of familiar executive perks such as a company car." —Michael R. Sisak

As per usual, the company did not take any responsibility for the corruption that had taken place—In fact, it declared that it had done absolutely nothing wrong!

"The company, which was not involved in Weisselberg’s guilty plea Thursday, said it has done nothing wrong, won’t plead guilty and looks forward 'to having our day in court.'" —Michael R. Sisak

Weisselberg—apparently one of the former President's most loyal business associates—is the only one to face charges in the long-running investigation of the Trump Organization.

"Weisselberg, seen as one of Trump’s most loyal business associates, is the only person to face criminal charges so far in the Manhattan district attorney’s long-running investigation of the company. Weisselberg started working for the Trump Organization in 1973, when it was run by Trump’s father, Fred. Following his July 2021 arrest, the company changed his title from CFO to senior adviser. The CFO position remains vacant." —Michael R. Sisak

