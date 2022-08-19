Opinion: Donald Trump Could Face 33 Years Behind Bars for Violating the Espionage Act & Two Other Federal Laws

Daniella Cressman

It seems that Donald Trump has been involved in a long saga of scandals, and many have probably muttered to themselves that the former President should be locked up, but it appears that the man never endures any meaningful repercussions for his actions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajB7G_0hNdSLZ300
geralt

Most recently, 11 sets of highly classified documents were uncovered in his Mar-a-Lago residence by the FBI.

"The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the FBI took 11 sets of classified documents after searching the Mar-a-Lago resort." —Camila DeChalus

If Mr. Trump is convicted of violating the Espionage Act as well as two other federal laws, he could be jailed for up to 33 years, according to the legal experts.

"The search warrant revealed that federal authorities were looking for evidence to see if Trump violated the Espionage Act, which carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. The Justice Department is also investigating whether Trump violated two other criminal statutes by attempting to conceal or remove records, which carries a prison sentence of up to three years, and by attempting to damage, alter, or falsify records, which carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years." —Camila DeChalus

That being said, Trump appears to have a strong legal team and has not been charged with any of these crimes—yet.

"The Espionage Act is a very broad statute that has been used in recent years very carefully by the government to cover situations that are egregious...The general focus has been to look for something way beyond inappropriate possession of materials and look for some degree of dissemination and knowledge of wrongfulness on the part of the target." —Daniela Richman (former federal prosecutor)

That being said, the search of the former President's residence does not necessarily mean he is going to be charged with anything—it simply indicates that he was holding onto classified information which should not have been in his possession in the first place.

"I wouldn't jump to the conclusion that they're building a case against them...I think one aspect of what's going on and perhaps the dominant aspect is just the recovery of materials that he was holding was a violation of law." —Daniel Richman (former federal prosecutor)

Unsurprisingly, there are multiple ongoing investigations surrounding Mr. Trump's allegedly corrupt actions...

"Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating whether Trump and his associates attempted to interfere in the 2020 Georgia elections, and New York Attorney General Letitia James is conducting a civil investigation into Trump's business practices." —Camila DeChalus

Of course, you also have the January 6 insurrection and the controversy surrounding the extent of Trump's involvement.

The House select committee is currently investigating this matter.

"...the House select committee investigating January 6 is examining the role the former president played in the insurrection. The panel has held public hearings this summer to present evidence that Trump potentially violated five federal laws in the lead-up to and aftermath of January 6, including wire fraud, obstructing an official proceeding, witness tampering, conspiracy to defraud the government, and inciting a rebellion." —Camila DeChalus

So there you have it: it is not impossible for Trump to land himself in jail despite his position of authority, although his lawyers will probably prevent that from happening.

