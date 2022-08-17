A Quarter Honoring a Powerful Woman from New Mexico Has Been Created

Daniella Cressman
"Floyd Morelos placed his order for a thousand of the commemorative quarters shortly after noon Tuesday...Morelos, senior vice president of marketing for Century Bank, was expecting a run on the new U.S. Mint commemorative quarter honoring the late New Mexico suffragist, school superintendent and educator Nina Otero-Warren." —Robert Nott

The mint created the coin on Tuesday in an effort to honor women throughout history as part of its American Women Quarters Program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lo42S_0hKOQ85p00
zsunberg

"The mint created the coin, issued Tuesday, as part of its American Women Quarters Program, a four-year series commemorating the lives and achievements of women who helped craft American history." —Robert Nott

There are also four other women featured on quarters.

"The other four women featured in the program are writer and activist Maya Angelou; astronaut and educator Sally Ride; Wilma Mankiller, the first woman to be elected principal chief of the Cherokee Nation; and Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood." —Robert Nott

While these coins are highly unlikely to appreciate in value—monetarily speaking—over the years, they do hold historical significance for eager coin collectors!

You'll likely discover one as you are receiving change from a cashier.

Otero was, indeed, a powerful woman.

"Born in Los Lunas, Otero came from a prominent, well-to-do family and attended St. Vincent’s Academy in Albuquerque and Maryville College of the Sacred Heart in St. Louis. She served as the Santa Fe County superintendent of schools from 1917 to 1929 during a period when superintendents were voted into the position rather than hired by school boards. Otero also worked as a school inspector for the state’s Indian services, was chairwoman for the state Board of Health and director of the New Mexico Literacy Program for the Works Progress Administration. She also was the Republican Party’s nominee in a campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives in 1922. Otero’s full name was Maria Adelina Isabel Emilia Otero-Warren, though she was known as Nina. She was briefly married to U.S. Army Lt. Rawson Warren. In 2013, the Santa Fe Board of Education voted to name its new K-8 school near Capital High School after Otero. Former board member Linda Trujillo — who now heads the New Mexico Licensing and Regulation Department — helped lead that initiative." —Robert Nott

This is certainly meaningful for women and young girls to feel empowered when they see strong women on our currency!

You can order rolls of the 2022 American Women quarters here.

