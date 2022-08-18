The Inflation Reduction Act Will Likely Save You Money

Daniella Cressman

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Recently, the Inflation Reduction Act has been passed and, while most financial experts have said that they do not believe it will actually reduce inflation, it could save everyday Americans a lot of money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TTnry_0hJRsIls00
geralt

“'The American people are going to see lower prescription drug prices, lower health care costs and lower energy costs,' Biden said in a speech Friday after Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act." —Adam Hardy

1. SUBSIDIZED HEALTH INSURANCE

"The act subsidizes premiums for people who receive health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare) and fall within 400% of the federal poverty line. This subsidy is already in place via pandemic-era policy but was slated to expire at the end of the year. The legislation extends the subsidies to 2025 and is expected to cost the government about $64 billion." —Adam Hardy

2. CHEAPER PRESCRIPTION DRUGS

Pharmaceuticals are—too often—much more expensive than they ought to be.

The Inflation Reduction Act will make these medications more affordable for those who have Medicare.

"The Inflation Reduction Act makes some big changes to Medicare, the federal health insurance program that covers more than 60 million Americans, primarily folks 65 and older...Chief among those changes: Out-of-pocket drug costs for some 50 million Medicare Part D beneficiaries will be capped at $2,000 per year. This brand-new provision won’t kick in until 2025. Once in effect, those with Medicare coverage will also be able to break down out-of-pocket drug costs into monthly payments, which Biden has highlighted as 'a godsend for many families.' A new cap on insulin costs is taking effect even sooner. Starting in 2023, out-of-pocket insulin costs are capped at $35 per month for Medicare beneficiaries — a move the White House expects to benefit 3.3 million Americans." —Adam Hardy

Broader changes are also on the horizon for the pharmaceutical industry.

"Broader changes are coming for the pharmaceutical industry, as well. A key provision of the Inflation Reduction Act will allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices directly with drug makers, a provision long sought after by many Democrats and advocates who want to rein in drug prices. Under the new legislation, the federal government will begin identifying 100 of the most expensive Medicare drugs. Of them, it will choose 10 drugs to begin negotiations in 2023, and the new negotiated prices will go into effect in 2026. By 2028, an additional 10 drugs will be chosen and negotiated. The act also implements an 'inflation rebate' rule that penalizes drug makers for hiking the price of certain drugs higher than the rate of inflation." —Adam Hardy

3. TAX CREDITS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Tax credits are accessible for many EV buyers. That being said, there are quite a few limitations.

The act expands a tax credit of up to $7,500 for certain new electric vehicles and introduces a credit of up to $4,000 for used EVs.

"Both tax credits have earnings caps. Only people who earn $150,000 or less as a single filer can qualify for the new EV tax credit. (Married couples that file jointly and earn up to $300,000 are eligible.) For the used EV credit, the income limit is lower: $75,000 for single filers and $150,000 for married couples. In addition to the income caps, the tax credits apply only to EVs selling below a certain price. For new electric vans, trucks and SUVs, the sticker price can’t exceed $80,000. The price for new electric cars can’t exceed $55,000. On the other hand, to be eligible for the used EV credit, the vehicle can’t cost more than $25,000, and it must be at least 2 years old. EVs purchased in 2023 are eligible for the credits. Starting in 2024, the credits can be applied as a discount directly at the dealership." —Adam Hardy

4. INCENTIVES FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT HOME UPGRADES

These are meant to encourage environmentally sustainable choices for homeowners and aid in the fight against climate change.

"Many incentives for folks who make energy-efficient home upgrades are tucked inside the Inflation Reduction Act. According to the White House, the act provides '$14,000 in direct consumer rebates for families to buy heat pumps or other energy efficient home appliances, saving families at least $350 per year.' Additionally, homeowners can get a tax credit of up to 30% for the costs of installing solar, wind and other renewable energy systems between 2022 and 2032. A similar 30% tax credit — up to a max of $2,000 — can help defray the expenses of certain energy-efficiency projects like upgraded windows and doors as well as natural-gas water heaters. Other climate-related proposals are aimed at incentivizing American companies and manufacturers to transition to green energy sources and curb emissions — while increasing domestic energy production. The logic follows that these changes would reduce the U.S.'s reliance on fossil fuels and lower the cost of energy in the long run. Cumulatively, Democrats say the climate-related provisions will curb carbon emissions by roughly 40% by 2030." —Adam Hardy

So there you have it: while the Inflation Reduction Act won't meaningfully affect inflation, it will likely have an enormous impact on the environment and save consumers an enormous amount of money.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
6820 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Ford Will Cut 3,000 Jobs to Reduce Costs during Its Transition to Electric Vehicles!

"Ford Motor is preparing to cut 3,000 jobs as part of a drive to reduce costs and become more competitive amid the auto industry’s transition to electric vehicles." —Neal E. Boudette.

Read full story

Opinion: Profitable Blogging Niches in 2022

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Las Vegas, New Mexico Is Suffering from a Water Shortage

Las Vegas, New Mexico is suffering from a severe water shortage. "The city of Las Vegas, New Mexico is now down to just 30 days left of water as of Aug. 22. Now, they're looking to buy time while they find a permanent solution." —Angel Salcedo.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: President Biden's Approval Rating Is the Highest It's Been in Three Months!

"Joe Biden's bounce back from his recent record low approval ratings is continuing, with the president's current average polling at its highest for three months." —Ewan Palmer.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: The Mar-a-Lago Affidavit May Not Be Released if the Redactions Are Too Extensive

The American public has been intensely interested in what exactly the documents found in Mr. Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence contain, but judges have warned that revealing too much could heavily compromise the privacy of witnesses and even the investigation itself—if too many redactions are required, the affidavit may not be released.

Read full story
3 comments

A New Study Has Revealed that Most Millennials Want to Buy a Home but Cannot Afford to

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: According to Zillow, Home Values Just Decreased for the First Time in a Decade!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: Instructions to Invest in Stocks

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: Black & Hispanic Investors Usually Want Their Portfolios to Match Their Values

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: Good Retirement Benefits Are Even More Important to Workers Today than They Used to Be—Here's Why!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: Alaska's Snow Crabs Have Mysteriously Disappeared—This Is Probably Yet Another Side Effect of Climate Change!

“I work in the Pribilof Islands for an Aleut community of 450 people, which is heavily invested in the crab quota...On the island of St. Paul, Trident Seafoods has one of the largest crab processing plants in the world, employing as many as 400 workers during peak snow crab season in February. This February, it was quiet." —Heather McCarty.

Read full story
10 comments

200 People Were Evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park on Saturday

"Nearly 200 visitors and park staff were safely evacuated after they were stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for nearly nine hours on Saturday." —Sam Smith. Initially, state rangers began the evacuation process at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday due to thunderstorm activity.

Read full story

A Pedestrian Has Been Killed in a Car Crash & the Driver Has Been Arrested

"A man walking on a sidewalk near Old Town was hit and killed by a suspected drunken driver on Sunday." —Elizabeth Tucker and Ryan Boetel. Police responded to the scene at Central and Rio Grande NW.

Read full story

A Car Blast Has Killed the Daughter of An Influential Putin Ally

"The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist often referred to as 'Putin’s brain' was killed in a car bombing on the outskirts of Moscow, authorities said Sunday." —Jim Heintz.

Read full story
1 comments

Flood Warnings Continue for De Baca & Chaves Counties Until Tuesday Morning

"The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning along the Pecos River from Fort Sumner through Roswell and south toward Lake Arthur. The warning is in effect until Tuesday morning." —Vince Rodriguez.

Read full story

A Woman Has Been Shot and Killed Near Central & Second Street—Area Roads Are Closed!

The Albuquerque police were responding to a physical dispute near 2nd Street and Central NW at about 1:15 am on Monday, August 22 when they saw a man shoot and kill a woman, according to Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina.

Read full story
4 comments

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Is Now 100% Contained

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire has wreaked havoc on our state for some time now. "The separate Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires, both of which started in April due to prescribed burns and merged to become one fire, ended up spreading to consume 341,735 acres near Las Vegas, N.M., making it the largest wildfire in the contiguous United States this year and causing extensive displacement and property damage. As well as the fire, Northern New Mexico has also had to contend with flash floods in the burn scar that have led to fatalities as well as contamination of the drinking water in Las Vegas with ash and debris." —The New Mexican.

Read full story

Opinion: Diversifying Your Income Streams Will Take You Far—Here Are Some Side Hustle Ideas!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: The Best Wine Bars in Naples, Florida

After working long hours at the office, you may be craving a bit of a respite: there are a myriad of fine wine bars throughout Naples, Florida, and each one is likely to entice you with its unique personality. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or simply an enthusiast, these local favorites should provide you with a small taste of paradise.

Read full story

Opinion: Keep Your Employees Happy at Work

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy