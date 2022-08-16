Santa Fe, NM

The City Different Has Finally Approved Locations for Veterans Banners

Daniella Cressman
"...the city expects the first shipment of about 145 bracket kits for the banners to arrive in the next few days. Then...the city will work with PNM to get the first 145 banners installed." —John Blair
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N7CWA_0hIztiZI00
kalhh

The veteran banners hanging on Cerillos Road earlier this year were taken down. The action was taken due to safety concerns. This caused an uproar, especially because families had paid for these banners and they were an important tribute to those who have put their lives at risk, making an enormous sacrifice for our country.

Ever since this decision, the issue has been a contentious one: it seems that quite a bit of selective reasoning has been going on about exactly where these banners will be hung.

Finally, The City Different has approved locations for the Hometown heroes banners.

"Months after Santa Fe officials raised liability concerns about a popular program meant to honor military veterans, the City Council voted at a special meeting Monday to approve temporary new locations in the city for the Hometown Heroes banners. The resolution, sponsored by Mayor Alan Webber and all eight members of the City Council, will extend the permitted locations of the banners, which each features a veteran, to parts of the Santa Fe Railyard District, Guadalupe Street and other downtown areas, as well as a stretch of Cerrillos Road. Previously, the banners could be displayed throughout the summer on streetlight poles only on Cerrillos Road between Interstate 25 and St. Michael’s Drive. Now, they can be installed on Cerrillos all the way to St. Francis Drive." —Sean P. Thomas

That being said, this resolution only applies to 2022.

"The resolution approved Monday applies only to 2022; the city still must find a more permanent solution for the program, which began in 2019." —Sean P. Thomas

Last week, Governor Grisham stepped in to ensure that veterans are being honored the way they deserve to be.

"Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham stepped in last week, announcing the state would allow the banners to be hung along St. Francis Drive, a roadway maintained by the New Mexico Department of Transportation." —Sean P. Thomas

Under the resolution, American Legion Post 12 is required to cover the cost of hanging the banners, but its Commander—Carmella Quintana—has said that the organization cannot afford to spend the amount needed.

Fortunately, Ray Sandoval—a spokesman for Public Service Company of New Mexico—said the electric utility will handle the installation.

"Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham stepped in last week, announcing the state would allow the banners to be hung along St. Francis Drive, a roadway maintained by the New Mexico Department of Transportation." —Sean P. Thomas

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
6716 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Wyoming State

Opinion: Wind Mills Are Threatening Golden Eagles—Something Has to Be Done!

"The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators — the golden eagle — as the species teeters on the edge of decline." —Matthew Brown (Associated Press)

Read full story
1 comments

If You Just Received an Alert that Your Student Loan Payment Is Due, that Was a Mistake!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: Universal Basic Income Would Make Life Easier for a Lot of People in America

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: The Top Fear Investors Carry Is Directly Related to Inflation

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Otero County, NM

No Less Than 5 New Mexico Jails Are Short-Staffed: They Have Vacancy Rates above 50%!

"Of 26 jails across New Mexico, five were recently found to have staff vacancy rates above 50%." —Elise Kaplan. In an effort to cope with the situation, one of these jails—Otero County Detention Center—has started transporting inmates to other facilities including one in Texas.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: The 'Rust' Tragedy Should Lead to Increased Safety Measures on Sets in the Future

Using a functional firearm on set is arguably dangerous. Tragically, Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust in October of 2021—the gun contained a live round.

Read full story

Opinion: Donald Trump May Have Committed Treason

The FBI has recently uncovered no less than 11 sets of classified documents during their search of Mr. Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. The former President quickly claimed that all of these documents were declassified, but the truth of the matter is that he is in trouble whether they are classified or not: none of the three crimes Trump likely committed require these documents to be classified.

Read full story
212 comments

In a Recent Interview, Baldwin Has Claimed that He Fanned the Gun but Didn't Pull the Trigger

On October 21, 2021, a tragedy occurred: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer—was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin. The Medical Investigator has ruled the incident accidental, yet the production company behind the low-budget film has had to pay a massive fine and there have been quite a few concerns surrounding the safety procedures on set.

Read full story
109 comments

Apple Has Warned Consumers about Security Flaw in iPhones, iPads, and Macs

"Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices." —Associated Press.

Read full story
Santa Fe, NM

The 'Rust' Armorer Has Stated that She Believes Santa Fe Authorities Mishandled the Case

In October 2021, a tragedy occurred: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer— was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin who was holding a prop revolver loaded with live ammunition as the western Rust was being filmed. Her death has been ruled as accidental by the Medical Investigator, but a great deal of controversy still surrounds the case.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Fortunately, Lawmakers Are Turning Their Budget Focus to Preventing Abuse

Too many people in New Mexico live in poverty and battle addictions to gambling or drugs—often both. Too many of these same people become parents and—due to either their drug issues, the deep-seated pain they feel for one reason or another, or a combination of the two—they abuse their children emotionally and physically.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: The Teachers Union Has Declared an Impasse and the Albuquerque Public Schools Board Has Tabled Changes

"Despite five months of negotiations, the Albuquerque Public Schools board tabled changes to the district’s negotiated agreement with the local teachers union in an unprecedented vote Wednesday evening." —Esteban Candelaria.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Parents Are Becoming Increasingly Concerned that Their Children Will Suffer Financially

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
2 comments
Santa Fe, NM

A Santa Fe Dentist and Guard Member Is Offering Free Treatments to Veterans on Saturday

Being a veteran is extremely difficult: Post-traumatic Stress Disorder—PTSD—is prevalent in this community and it can be difficult to adjust to a peaceful environment after spending so many days in a war zone.

Read full story

The (Redacted) Affidavit for the Search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Residence May Be Released

Quite a few controversies have been surrounding Mr. Trump and his organization lately. In one of the most recent scandals, the FBI searched the former President's Mar-a-Lago estate uncovering 11 sets of classified documents.

Read full story

Opinion: One of Trump's Top Executives Has Pleaded Guilty to Tax Evasion

Allen Weisselberg—a senior Trump Organization advisor and former longtime chief financial officer— has just pleaded guilty to tax evasion. "A top executive at former President Donald Trump’s family business pleaded guilty Thursday to evading taxes on a free apartment and other perks, striking a deal with prosecutors that could make him a star witness against the company at a trial this fall." —Michael R. Sisak.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Donald Trump Could Face 33 Years Behind Bars for Violating the Espionage Act & Two Other Federal Laws

It seems that Donald Trump has been involved in a long saga of scandals, and many have probably muttered to themselves that the former President should be locked up, but it appears that the man never endures any meaningful repercussions for his actions.

Read full story
172 comments

Steps to Avoid Overdraft Fees!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
3 comments
Santa Fe, NM

The Fatal Shooting of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Set of 'Rust' Has Been Declared an Accident

A tragic incident occurred on the set of Rust on October 21, 2021—a low-budget western filmed on a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico: Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin.

Read full story
6 comments
Otero County, NM

The Trial of Cowboys for Trump Co-founder Couy Griffin Hinges on the Definition of the Events on January 6

Couy Griffin was involved in what many refer to as an insurrection during what was supposed to involve the peaceful transfer of power as former President Trump exited the office.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy