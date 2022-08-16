The City Different Has Finally Approved Locations for Veterans Banners

"...the city expects the first shipment of about 145 bracket kits for the banners to arrive in the next few days. Then...the city will work with PNM to get the first 145 banners installed." —John Blair

The veteran banners hanging on Cerillos Road earlier this year were taken down. The action was taken due to safety concerns. This caused an uproar, especially because families had paid for these banners and they were an important tribute to those who have put their lives at risk, making an enormous sacrifice for our country.

Ever since this decision, the issue has been a contentious one: it seems that quite a bit of selective reasoning has been going on about exactly where these banners will be hung.

Finally, The City Different has approved locations for the Hometown heroes banners.

"Months after Santa Fe officials raised liability concerns about a popular program meant to honor military veterans, the City Council voted at a special meeting Monday to approve temporary new locations in the city for the Hometown Heroes banners. The resolution, sponsored by Mayor Alan Webber and all eight members of the City Council, will extend the permitted locations of the banners, which each features a veteran, to parts of the Santa Fe Railyard District, Guadalupe Street and other downtown areas, as well as a stretch of Cerrillos Road. Previously, the banners could be displayed throughout the summer on streetlight poles only on Cerrillos Road between Interstate 25 and St. Michael’s Drive. Now, they can be installed on Cerrillos all the way to St. Francis Drive." —Sean P. Thomas

That being said, this resolution only applies to 2022.

"The resolution approved Monday applies only to 2022; the city still must find a more permanent solution for the program, which began in 2019." —Sean P. Thomas

Last week, Governor Grisham stepped in to ensure that veterans are being honored the way they deserve to be.

"Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham stepped in last week, announcing the state would allow the banners to be hung along St. Francis Drive, a roadway maintained by the New Mexico Department of Transportation." —Sean P. Thomas

Under the resolution, American Legion Post 12 is required to cover the cost of hanging the banners, but its Commander—Carmella Quintana—has said that the organization cannot afford to spend the amount needed.

Fortunately, Ray Sandoval—a spokesman for Public Service Company of New Mexico—said the electric utility will handle the installation.

