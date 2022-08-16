A Son of the Alleged Shooter Has Been Linked with the Killings of Two Muslim Men

"Federal authorities believe a son of the man accused in the high-profile shootings of Muslim men around Albuquerque may have played a role in at least one of the killings alongside his father." —Matthew Reisen

Currently, Shaheen Syed—aged 21—is in federal custody charged with purchasing a gun in Albuquerque, New Mexico under a false Florida address.

"Shaheen Syed, 21, who used to go by 'Maiwand Syed,' is in federal custody and charged with providing a false address when he bought a gun in June 2021, allegedly saying he was a Florida resident." —Matthew Reisen

There is a strong possibility that he helped his father in the murder of Naeem Hussain.

"According to a motion to detain Syed filed in U.S. District Court in New Mexico, cellphone records show he possibly helped his father surveil Naeem Hussain, 25, before Hussain was fatally shot on Aug. 5 outside a refugee services center in Albuquerque." —Matthew Reisen

After the widely publicized murders, Shaheen Syed's father—Muhammad Atif Syed—was charged with the fatal shootings of two Muslim men.

As a result, Shaheen Syed attracted attention from the authorities.

"Shaheen Syed came under the eyes of law enforcement after his father, 51-year-old Muhammad Atif Syed, was charged with two open counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Aftab Hussein, 41, on July 26 and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, on Aug. 1. Authorities say Muhammad Afzaal Hussain was shot at with two guns and police matched casings found at the scene of both homicides to a pistol and rifle found in Muhammad Syed’s home and car." —Matthew Reisen

It appears that Shaheen Syed may have been involved in two of these homicides in one way or another.

"Albuquerque police have said Muhammad Syed is...a 'primary suspect' in the deaths of Naeem Hussain and Mohammad Zahir Ahmadi, 62, in November 2021, but he has not been charged in either case. 'Law enforcement officers also have recently discovered evidence that appears to tie the defendant, Shaheen Syed, to these killings,' according to the motion to detain." —Matthew Reisen