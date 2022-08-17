A Brief Guide to Affiliate Marketing on TikTok

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

If you want to make a living as a self-employed individual, you can never have enough income streams. Affiliate marketing is an excellent way to diversify and attract more potential buyers. The best of the best even manage to earn a full-time income from it!

While you can engage in affiliate marketing on various platforms, TikTok is unique because it's the newest platform, so it's still 'cool' as opposed to being a 'boomer platform' and it attracts a younger crowd as a result:

TikTok has 1 billion active users monthly.

TikTok's users watch 167 million hours of videos every internet minute.

TikTok was the most popular app downloaded in 2020 and 2021.

TikTok is a top-grossing non-gaming app: Users spent $110 million as of 2021!

TikTok caters to a younger crowd: 32.5% of its users located in the United States are between the ages of 10 and 19 and 29.5% are between 20 and 29.

Eight new users join TikTok every second.

For better or worse, people tend to have shorter attention spans these days, thanks to streaming services such as Netflix, Apple TV, and Hulu. Additionally, they are spoiled for choice when it comes to playing interactive video games, so most prefer short-form content to long, in-depth videos.

TikTok is home to a multitude of videos that are under three minutes long, providing viewers with a short respite from their duties without being too time-consuming.

TikTok is an excellent platform to advertise to teenagers and young adults. That being said, it's important to keep in mind that you are marketing to a younger demographic—including a lot of college students!—so it's probably a good idea to advertise budget-friendly items.

WHAT IS AFFILIATE MARKETING ON TIKTOK?

Affiliate marketers advertise products and services on their profile pages. They sign up for business accounts and then proceed to post creative videos so that they can convince their viewers to dish out their hard-earned cash. Whenever someone purchases a product, the affiliate marketer receives a certain percentage of that sale. The exact amount will vary depending on the company and the items you are marketing.

You can advertise in a variety of ways: You can cut and paste an affiliate link in your bio, and you can paste links to each video. It's wise to cross-promote by pointing your viewers to your affiliate's blog, website, or YouTube channel.

HOW TO GET STARTED ON TIKTOK

Firstly, you'll want to make sure you sign up for a business account. Secondly, you can't incorporate clickable links, so you'll want to get creative about exactly how you promote a company's products.

You can do this by steering your viewers towards an external site, featuring the same product in multiple videos, or providing reviews of each item you're advertising.

5 TIPS TO SUCCEED AS AN AFFILIATE MARKETER ON TIKTOK

The trouble with TikTok is that there is a great deal of competition, however, that also means there are a lot of potential viewers, and potential buyers.

The key is to post unique content so that you can stand out from the crowd!

1. CHOOSE A NICHE

If you are covering everything under the sun, this could give the wrong impression to your followers: They may wonder what your primary interest is, and they could experience confusion and overwhelm as a result of your wide variety of passions.

Instead, it's probably in your best interest to select a specific niche and stick with it. Some of the most popular ones are the following:

Technology

Finance/affiliate marketing

Fashion

Beauty

If you choose one of these topics, you'll likely attract an enormous following sooner rather than later. That being said, you can also garner quite a large audience if you pick something else you're really passionate about, and they may even be more enthusiastic than you ever could have anticipated!

2. TAP INTO TRENDS

There always seems to be one trend or another on TikTok. Why not take advantage of that? This younger crowd is generally concerned with everything that is cool and up-and-coming in their eyes, so they'll likely be extremely engaged!

3. STEER YOUR VIEWERS TO OTHER PLATFORMS

It's probably in your best interest to post links to various other social channels: You may want to post a link to the website of whatever organization you are doing business with. If they also have a YouTube channel, a Twitter account, and an Instagram account, don't be afraid to steer your viewers in a myriad of directions.

4. BE SELECTIVE ABOUT THE PRODUCTS YOU PROMOTE

You want your audience to trust you. In an ideal scenario, they would relate to you as they would to a loyal friend. In order to come across as authentic, you will want to only promote products that you believe in. It's ideal to solely advertise items that you yourself have used and enjoyed, because this approach builds a great deal of trust between you and your followers.

5. PUBLISH CONSISTENTLY

Quality is important in the online world, but the truth is that consistency is just as essential because one way of standing out from the pack is showing up regularly!

You'll want to share videos as frequently as possible while avoiding burnout, especially if your goal is to garner a large following as quickly as possible.

3 SUCCESSFUL AFFILIATE MARKETERS ON TIKTOK

Quite a few people are earning a very impressive amount as affiliate marketers on TikTok. They have mastered the art of advertising and reaped the rewards for doing so!

1. CHARLIE D'AMELIO

Charli D'Amelio managed to make the most of her passion for dancing and experienced enormous financial success as a result.

"Charli D'Amelio is just 17 years old and earned a staggering $17.5 million, ranking her first among TikTok's highest earners. Charli started as a competitive dancer who found success on the platform with her dance clips. She has a whopping 137.6 million followers and licensing deals with a number of big brands, including Hollister, Procter & Gamble and Dunkin Donuts. She and sister Dixie star in their own Hulu series and have a limited series on Snap." —Cynthia Bowman



This teenager's story shows what is possible if you partner with brands you love and remain consistent.

2. BELLA POARCH

Bella Poarch was once anonymous, but she no longer is. In fact, she has managed to attract an enormous following. Now, she does affiliate marketing with some well-known businesses.

"Bella Poarch seemingly came out of nowhere to shoot right up to third place in terms of followers — she has 88.3 million — and become one of TikTok's highest-earning personalities. She's a Navy veteran who served as a helicopter mechanic, according to Forbes. Her entry into the TikTok big leagues stems from a 2020 lip-synch video. Since then, Poarch has done ads for Google, Prada and Tinder and released her first single."

—Cynthia Bowman



As of March 10, 2022, Bella Poarch earned a staggering $5 million thanks to her affiliate marketing ventures on TikTok!

3. NISHA GURAGAIN

Nisha Guragain is the ultimate fashionista!

"Nisha Guragain is an Indian TikToker who shot to stardom when she posted a lip-sync video of a popular Hindi song. The post got 2.5 million likes, a record of sorts for TikTokers. Nisha also owns an Instagram handle which gets immense engagement. She is a brand influencer on Instagram for many fashion brands. Her followers love her entertaining videos and strong acting skills." —Werner Geyser



This woman is a perfect example of the success that can come with cross-promoting: If you want to gain a large following and rake in the cash, it may be extremely beneficial to steer your viewers to other platforms, such as Instagram, particularly if you happen to have a large following on that site.

Nisha Guragain has also chosen a very specific niche for herself.

Many compare the life of a self-employed individual to the process of building a house: First, you need a strong foundation—which requires a great deal of grunt work!

After that, you can create the actual shelter, and, finally, after you have built a solid residence for yourself—or managed to acquire a steady income—you can sit back, relax, and decorate your place, or pepper your content with your own personality!

When it comes to affiliate marketing, your earnings may be meager in the beginning but, over the long-term—as long as you implement an effective strategy, you will likely experience enormous success as the result of consistent effort.

If you practice patience and remain persistent, there is a good chance that you will eventually earn a generous sum of money every year!

While you can—and should—market on various platforms, TikTok offers a unique opportunity because it has a younger demographic, allowing you to reach more eyeballs with every post!

TikTok is amazing because it has an enormous following and billions of monthly users, so you can build a very large following!