The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department Has Provided an Update on the 'Rust' Shooting Investigation

October 21, 2021 was a fateful day: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer from Ukraine who had worked on more than 30 films, short films, and TV miniseries—was shot and killed.

She was only 42.

Joel Souza was severely injured but he survived.

The prop gun Alec Baldwin was using was loaded with a real bullet—the actor has stated that he was shocked by the incident and it was, indeed, an accident.

Nonetheless, authorities are considering whether to file charges against him.

Detectives have now received the FBI's forensic reports, which are being sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator.

That being said, they are still awaiting Alec Baldwin's phone records—the District Attorney has been working with the Suffolk County Police in New York and the actor's attorneys to acquire them.

