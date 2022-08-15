Opinion: The FBI Seized 'Top Secret' Documents When They Were Searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate

Daniella Cressman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10WcPz_0hGLT11U00
TheDigitalArtist

"The FBI recovered 'top secret' and even more sensitive documents from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the sudden, unprecedented search this week." —Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, and Eric Tucker (Associated Press)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oF2LL_0hGLT11U00
OpenClipart-Vectors

FBI agents took no less than 11 sets of classified documents from the former President's estate during a search performed on Monday.

"A property receipt unsealed by the court shows FBI agents took 11 sets of classified records from the estate during a search Monday." —Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, and Eric Tucker (Associated Press)

The records seized consisted of documents that were top secret as well as some marked "sensitive compartmented information."

"The seized records include some marked not only top secret but also 'sensitive compartmented information,' a special category meant to protect the nation’s most important secrets that if revealed publicly could cause 'exceptionally grave' damage to U.S. interests. The court records did not provide specific details about information the documents might contain." —Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, and Eric Tucker (Associated Press)

According to the warrant, the federal agents were investigating the possibility that Trump has violated no less than three laws.

"The warrant says federal agents were investigating potential violations of three different federal laws, including one that governs gathering, transmitting or losing defense information under the Espionage Act. The other statutes address the concealment, mutilation or removal of records and the destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations." —Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, and Eric Tucker (Associated Press)

Other presidential records were also collected during the search.

"The property receipt also shows federal agents collected other potential presidential records, including the order pardoning Trump ally Roger Stone, a 'leatherbound box of documents' and information about the 'President of France.' A binder of photos, a handwritten note, 'miscellaneous secret documents' and 'miscellaneous confidential documents' were also seized in the search." —Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, and Eric Tucker (Associated Press)

Christina Bobb—Trump's attorney—was present during the search and signed two property receipts—one was a page long. The other? Two pages long.

As per usual, The Donald has taken zero responsibility for his actions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hw0nd_0hGLT11U00
OpenClipart-Vectors

"In a statement earlier Friday, Trump claimed the documents seized by agents were 'all declassified' and argued that he would have turned them over if the Justice Department had asked." —Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, and Eric Tucker (Associated Press)

Perhaps Mr. Trump believes he is still the President of the United States, because he no longer has the power to declassify information—even when he was the leader of the free world, his powers were limited in this area...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgFcB_0hGLT11U00
art_maven

"While incumbent presidents generally have the power to declassify information, that authority lapses as soon as they leave office and it was not clear if the documents in question have ever been declassified. And even an incumbent’s powers to declassify may be limited regarding secrets dealing with nuclear weapons programs, covert operations and operatives, and some data shared with allies." —Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, and Eric Tucker (Associated Press)

To make matters worse, it's not as though the former President can even claim he kept these documents by accident: he did not heed multiple requests to turn them in in accordance with federal law.

"Trump kept possession of the documents despite multiple requests from agencies, including the National Archives, to turn over presidential records in accordance with federal law." —Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, and Eric Tucker (Associated Press)

The search warrant served on Monday was part of an ongoing investigation into the discovery of classified documents earlier this year.

"The Mar-a-Lago search warrant served Monday was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House records recovered from Trump’s home earlier this year. The Archives had asked the department to investigate after saying 15 boxes of records it retrieved from the estate included classified records. It remains unclear whether the Justice Department moved forward with the warrant simply as a means to retrieve the records or as part of a wider criminal investigation or attempt to prosecute the former president. Multiple federal laws govern the handling of classified information, with both criminal and civil penalties, as well as presidential records." —Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, and Eric Tucker (Associated Press)

The search warrant and property receipts have been unsealed due to massive public interest in this investigation, which is highly unusual.

"U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the same judge who signed off on the search warrant, unsealed the warrant and property receipt Friday at the request of the Justice Department after Attorney General Merrick Garland declared there was 'substantial public interest in this matter,' and Trump said he backed the warrant’s 'immediate' release. The Justice Department told the judge Friday afternoon that Trump’s lawyers did not object to the proposal to make it public....The Justice Department’s request was striking because such warrants traditionally remain sealed during a pending investigation. But the department appeared to recognize that its silence since the search had created a vacuum for bitter verbal attacks by Trump and his allies and felt the public was entitled to the FBI’s side about what prompted Monday’s action at the former president’s home." —Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, and Eric Tucker (Associated Press)

This comes at a bad time for Mr. Trump, who is already preparing for his reelection run in 2024. It's also ironic, given that he labeled Hillary Clinton as "crooked" for mishandling classified information frequently during his 2020 campaign.

"The information was released as Trump prepares for another run for the White House. During his 2016 campaign, he pointed frequently to an FBI investigation into his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, over whether she mishandled classified information." —Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, and Eric Tucker (Associated Press)

Needless to say, this investigation was extremely controversial—many republicans have said the FBI should be defunded and an armed man wearing body armor attempted to breach a security screening area at an FBI field office in Ohio!

"The attorney general also condemned verbal attacks on FBI and Justice Department personnel over the search. Some Republican allies of Trump have called for the FBI to be defunded. Large numbers of Trump supporters have called for the warrant to be released hoping...it will show that Trump was unfairly targeted...Earlier Thursday, an armed man wearing body armor tried to breach a security screening area at an FBI field office in Ohio, then fled and was later killed after a standoff with law enforcement. A law enforcement official briefed on the matter identified the man as Ricky Shiffer and said he is believed to have been in Washington in the days leading up to the attack on the Capitol and may have been there on the day it took place." —Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, and Eric Tucker (Associated Press)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 129

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
6640 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Opinion: This Is Why the New Inflation Report Is Sending Stocks Higher

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: The New Mexico Environment Department Has Issued a Complaint against the Production Company behind 'Rust'

There was an accidental murder on the set of 'Rust': Alec Baldwin did not realize he was holding a loaded gun since it was a rehearsal and he killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins as a result.

Read full story
65 comments

Grocery Prices Have Gone Up 13% in One Year

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
4 comments

Home Equity Lines of Credit Have Surged in Popularity

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay United

Many were shocked to learn that the man charged with killing two Muslim men who is a primary suspect in the murders of two others is himself a Muslim. That being said, he is part of a different sect than the victims in the homicides.

Read full story
1 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been Arrested

"As Albuquerque police prepared to search the home of Muhammad Syed, they got an unexpected bonus: They saw the 51-year-old Afghan driving the Volkswagen Jetta they believed had been used in at least one of four killings of Muslim men in the state’s largest city. That opportunity, police officials said, led to the long-distance tracking — and eventually arrest — of Syed, charged Tuesday in the shooting deaths of two of the men. He also is a suspect in the deaths of the other two men." —Nathan Lederman.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Donald Trump Is the Establishment Frontrunner in 2024

"In 2015, Donald Trump burst on the scene with a megaphone, a populist message, an army of grass-roots supporters — and not much else. If he runs for the Republican nomination again, as seems likely, it will be different." —Rich Lowry.

Read full story
1 comments

The United States Has Pledged $1 Billion More in Weaponry to Ukraine

"The Biden administration said Monday it was shipping its biggest yet direct delivery of weapons to Ukraine as that country prepares for a potentially decisive counteroffensive in the south against Russia, sending $1 billion in rockets, ammunition and other material to Ukraine from Defense Department stockpiles." —Ellen Nickmeyer & Lolita C. Baldor.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: New Mexicans No Longer Have to Pay Taxes on Menstrual Products

"New Mexicans no longer have to pay a tax on menstrual products thanks to a provision allowing retailers to deduct gross receipts taxes. But this bill should only mark the first step toward menstrual equity." —Jessica Serrano.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: A Recession Could Actually Help Homebuyers

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next Weekend

School supplies can be expensive, especially with inflation: it's tough for a lot of families to simply commute to and from work and put food on the table these days. Thankfully, teachers who are dedicated enough to pay for pencils and the like out-of-pocket and parents will get a bit of a break this coming weekend: certain school-related items will be tax-free!

Read full story
1 comments

Gas Prices Have Now Dropped below $4—Faster Than Expected!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
8 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Detectives Have Detained the Primary Suspect in the Killings of Muslim Men

"Detectives have detained a suspect in a string of killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque." —Elise Kaplan. Onslaughts of shootings have occurred in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The victims were all innocent—each one Muslim; each one too young to die.

Read full story

Master the Art of Public Speaking!

Public speaking can be immensely difficult, especially if you are rather shy in crowds, but it's an excellent skill to master, especially for folks who want to market their business or share touching stories with an audience—You never know when you might get asked to do a TED Talk!

Read full story

How to Land a Great Job without a Degree

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at Large

Recently, four innocent Muslim men have been shot to death in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They did nothing wrong. In fact, one of them was a city planner who spent nearly every day of his life contributing to the community and trying to improve everything he could.

Read full story
8 comments

The FBI Has Searched Trump's Mar-a-Logo Residence

"The FBI searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday." —Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo (Associated Press)

Read full story

Opinion: The 10 Best Liberal Arts Colleges

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Retire in a World of High Inflation & Shaky Markets

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: How to Manage Your Finances during a Recession

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy