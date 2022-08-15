Opinion: The FBI Seized 'Top Secret' Documents When They Were Searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate

"The FBI recovered 'top secret' and even more sensitive documents from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the sudden, unprecedented search this week." —Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, and Eric Tucker (Associated Press)

FBI agents took no less than 11 sets of classified documents from the former President's estate during a search performed on Monday.

"A property receipt unsealed by the court shows FBI agents took 11 sets of classified records from the estate during a search Monday." —Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, and Eric Tucker (Associated Press)

The records seized consisted of documents that were top secret as well as some marked "sensitive compartmented information."

"The seized records include some marked not only top secret but also 'sensitive compartmented information,' a special category meant to protect the nation’s most important secrets that if revealed publicly could cause 'exceptionally grave' damage to U.S. interests. The court records did not provide specific details about information the documents might contain." —Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, and Eric Tucker (Associated Press)

According to the warrant, the federal agents were investigating the possibility that Trump has violated no less than three laws.

"The warrant says federal agents were investigating potential violations of three different federal laws, including one that governs gathering, transmitting or losing defense information under the Espionage Act. The other statutes address the concealment, mutilation or removal of records and the destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations." —Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, and Eric Tucker (Associated Press)

Other presidential records were also collected during the search.

"The property receipt also shows federal agents collected other potential presidential records, including the order pardoning Trump ally Roger Stone, a 'leatherbound box of documents' and information about the 'President of France.' A binder of photos, a handwritten note, 'miscellaneous secret documents' and 'miscellaneous confidential documents' were also seized in the search." —Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, and Eric Tucker (Associated Press)

Christina Bobb—Trump's attorney—was present during the search and signed two property receipts—one was a page long. The other? Two pages long.

As per usual, The Donald has taken zero responsibility for his actions.

"In a statement earlier Friday, Trump claimed the documents seized by agents were 'all declassified' and argued that he would have turned them over if the Justice Department had asked." —Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, and Eric Tucker (Associated Press)

Perhaps Mr. Trump believes he is still the President of the United States, because he no longer has the power to declassify information—even when he was the leader of the free world, his powers were limited in this area...

"While incumbent presidents generally have the power to declassify information, that authority lapses as soon as they leave office and it was not clear if the documents in question have ever been declassified. And even an incumbent’s powers to declassify may be limited regarding secrets dealing with nuclear weapons programs, covert operations and operatives, and some data shared with allies." —Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, and Eric Tucker (Associated Press)

To make matters worse, it's not as though the former President can even claim he kept these documents by accident: he did not heed multiple requests to turn them in in accordance with federal law.

"Trump kept possession of the documents despite multiple requests from agencies, including the National Archives, to turn over presidential records in accordance with federal law." —Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, and Eric Tucker (Associated Press)

The search warrant served on Monday was part of an ongoing investigation into the discovery of classified documents earlier this year.

"The Mar-a-Lago search warrant served Monday was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House records recovered from Trump’s home earlier this year. The Archives had asked the department to investigate after saying 15 boxes of records it retrieved from the estate included classified records. It remains unclear whether the Justice Department moved forward with the warrant simply as a means to retrieve the records or as part of a wider criminal investigation or attempt to prosecute the former president. Multiple federal laws govern the handling of classified information, with both criminal and civil penalties, as well as presidential records." —Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, and Eric Tucker (Associated Press)

The search warrant and property receipts have been unsealed due to massive public interest in this investigation, which is highly unusual.

"U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the same judge who signed off on the search warrant, unsealed the warrant and property receipt Friday at the request of the Justice Department after Attorney General Merrick Garland declared there was 'substantial public interest in this matter,' and Trump said he backed the warrant’s 'immediate' release. The Justice Department told the judge Friday afternoon that Trump’s lawyers did not object to the proposal to make it public....The Justice Department’s request was striking because such warrants traditionally remain sealed during a pending investigation. But the department appeared to recognize that its silence since the search had created a vacuum for bitter verbal attacks by Trump and his allies and felt the public was entitled to the FBI’s side about what prompted Monday’s action at the former president’s home." —Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, and Eric Tucker (Associated Press)

This comes at a bad time for Mr. Trump, who is already preparing for his reelection run in 2024. It's also ironic, given that he labeled Hillary Clinton as "crooked" for mishandling classified information frequently during his 2020 campaign.

"The information was released as Trump prepares for another run for the White House. During his 2016 campaign, he pointed frequently to an FBI investigation into his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, over whether she mishandled classified information." —Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, and Eric Tucker (Associated Press)

Needless to say, this investigation was extremely controversial—many republicans have said the FBI should be defunded and an armed man wearing body armor attempted to breach a security screening area at an FBI field office in Ohio!

"The attorney general also condemned verbal attacks on FBI and Justice Department personnel over the search. Some Republican allies of Trump have called for the FBI to be defunded. Large numbers of Trump supporters have called for the warrant to be released hoping...it will show that Trump was unfairly targeted...Earlier Thursday, an armed man wearing body armor tried to breach a security screening area at an FBI field office in Ohio, then fled and was later killed after a standoff with law enforcement. A law enforcement official briefed on the matter identified the man as Ricky Shiffer and said he is believed to have been in Washington in the days leading up to the attack on the Capitol and may have been there on the day it took place." —Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, and Eric Tucker (Associated Press)