Congress Has Passed the Inflation Reduction Act

"A divided Congress gave final approval Friday to Democrats’ flagship climate and health care bill, handing President Biden a back-from-the- dead triumph on coveted priorities that the party hopes will bolster their prospects for keeping their hold on Congress in November’s elections." —Alan Fram

Even though the Inflation Reduction Act has been passed, its come with a myriad of amendments, much to Democrats' chagrin.

"The House used a party-line 220-207 vote to pass the legislation, which is but a shadow of the larger, more ambitious plan to supercharge environment and social programs that Biden and his party envisioned early last year." —Alan Fram

Nonetheless, some of their most important goals were accomplished.

"Democrats happily declared victory on top-tier goals like providing Congress’ largest ever investment in curbing carbon emissions, reining in pharmaceutical costs and taxing large companies, a vote they believe will show they can wring accomplishments from a routinely gridlocked Washington that often disillusions voters." —Alan Fram

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi believes this is cause for celebration!

“Today is a day of celebration, a day we take another giant step in our momentous agenda...[this] measure meets the moment, ensuring that our families thrive and that our planet survives.” —Nancy Pelosi

The Inflation Reduction Act was met with a great deal of friction: republicans were concerned that it would increase taxes and raise living costs for families.

While the final legislation is not quite as expansive as Democrats had originally hoped it would be, it is still significant.

"Biden’s initial 10-year, $3.5 trillion proposal also envisioned free prekindergarten, paid family and medical leave, expanded Medicare benefits and eased immigration restrictions. That crashed after centrist Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said it was too costly, using the leverage every Democrat has in the evenly-divided Senate. Still, the final legislation remained substantive. Its pillar is about $375 billion over 10 years to encourage industry and consumers to shift from carbon-emitting to cleaner forms of energy. That includes $4 billion to cope with the West’s catastrophic drought. Spending, tax credits and loans would bolster technology like solar panels, consumer efforts to improve home energy efficiency, emission-reducing equipment for coal- and gas-powered power plants and air pollution controls for farms, ports and low-income communities. Another $64 billion would help 13 million people pay premiums over the next three years for privately bought health insurance. Medicare would gain the power to negotiate its costs for pharmaceuticals, initially in 2026 for only 10 drugs. Medicare beneficiaries’ out-of-pocket prescription costs would be limited to $2,000 starting in 2025, and beginning next year would pay no more than $35 monthly for insulin, the costly diabetes drug." —Alan Fram

While this bill will certainly have an impact on environmental conservation and healthcare costs, it will barely affect inflation—the change will not be noticeable.

"Republicans say the legislation’s new business taxes will increase prices, worsening the nation’s bout with its worst inflation since 1981. Though Democrats have labeled the measure the Inflation Reduction Act, nonpartisan analysts say it will have a barely perceptible impact on prices. The GOP also says the bill would raise taxes on lower- and middle-income families. An analysis by Congress’ nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation, which didn’t include the bill’s tax breaks for health care and energy, estimated that the corporate tax boosts would marginally affect those taxpayers, partly due to lower stock prices and wages." —Alan Fram

There will be higher taxes for $1 billion corporations.

"The bill would raise around $740 billion in revenue over the decade, over a third from government savings from lower drug prices. More would flow from higher taxes on some $1 billion corporations, levies on companies that repurchase their own stock and stronger IRS tax collections. About $300 billion would remain to defray budget deficits, a sliver of the period’s projected $16 trillion total." —Alan Fram