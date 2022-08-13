Congress Has Passed the Inflation Reduction Act

Daniella Cressman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=115SFS_0hGDZPWD00
Clker-Free-Vector-Images

"A divided Congress gave final approval Friday to Democrats’ flagship climate and health care bill, handing President Biden a back-from-the- dead triumph on coveted priorities that the party hopes will bolster their prospects for keeping their hold on Congress in November’s elections." —Alan Fram

Even though the Inflation Reduction Act has been passed, its come with a myriad of amendments, much to Democrats' chagrin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12lkZl_0hGDZPWD00
slightly_different

"The House used a party-line 220-207 vote to pass the legislation, which is but a shadow of the larger, more ambitious plan to supercharge environment and social programs that Biden and his party envisioned early last year." —Alan Fram

Nonetheless, some of their most important goals were accomplished.

"Democrats happily declared victory on top-tier goals like providing Congress’ largest ever investment in curbing carbon emissions, reining in pharmaceutical costs and taxing large companies, a vote they believe will show they can wring accomplishments from a routinely gridlocked Washington that often disillusions voters." —Alan Fram

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi believes this is cause for celebration!

“Today is a day of celebration, a day we take another giant step in our momentous agenda...[this] measure meets the moment, ensuring that our families thrive and that our planet survives.” —Nancy Pelosi

The Inflation Reduction Act was met with a great deal of friction: republicans were concerned that it would increase taxes and raise living costs for families.

While the final legislation is not quite as expansive as Democrats had originally hoped it would be, it is still significant.

"Biden’s initial 10-year, $3.5 trillion proposal also envisioned free prekindergarten, paid family and medical leave, expanded Medicare benefits and eased immigration restrictions. That crashed after centrist Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said it was too costly, using the leverage every Democrat has in the evenly-divided Senate. Still, the final legislation remained substantive. Its pillar is about $375 billion over 10 years to encourage industry and consumers to shift from carbon-emitting to cleaner forms of energy. That includes $4 billion to cope with the West’s catastrophic drought. Spending, tax credits and loans would bolster technology like solar panels, consumer efforts to improve home energy efficiency, emission-reducing equipment for coal- and gas-powered power plants and air pollution controls for farms, ports and low-income communities. Another $64 billion would help 13 million people pay premiums over the next three years for privately bought health insurance. Medicare would gain the power to negotiate its costs for pharmaceuticals, initially in 2026 for only 10 drugs. Medicare beneficiaries’ out-of-pocket prescription costs would be limited to $2,000 starting in 2025, and beginning next year would pay no more than $35 monthly for insulin, the costly diabetes drug." —Alan Fram

While this bill will certainly have an impact on environmental conservation and healthcare costs, it will barely affect inflation—the change will not be noticeable.

"Republicans say the legislation’s new business taxes will increase prices, worsening the nation’s bout with its worst inflation since 1981. Though Democrats have labeled the measure the Inflation Reduction Act, nonpartisan analysts say it will have a barely perceptible impact on prices. The GOP also says the bill would raise taxes on lower- and middle-income families. An analysis by Congress’ nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation, which didn’t include the bill’s tax breaks for health care and energy, estimated that the corporate tax boosts would marginally affect those taxpayers, partly due to lower stock prices and wages." —Alan Fram

There will be higher taxes for $1 billion corporations.

"The bill would raise around $740 billion in revenue over the decade, over a third from government savings from lower drug prices. More would flow from higher taxes on some $1 billion corporations, levies on companies that repurchase their own stock and stronger IRS tax collections. About $300 billion would remain to defray budget deficits, a sliver of the period’s projected $16 trillion total." —Alan Fram

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
6647 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Opinion: This Is Why the New Inflation Report Is Sending Stocks Higher

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: The New Mexico Environment Department Has Issued a Complaint against the Production Company behind 'Rust'

There was an accidental murder on the set of 'Rust': Alec Baldwin did not realize he was holding a loaded gun since it was a rehearsal and he killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins as a result.

Read full story
65 comments

Grocery Prices Have Gone Up 13% in One Year

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
4 comments

Home Equity Lines of Credit Have Surged in Popularity

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay United

Many were shocked to learn that the man charged with killing two Muslim men who is a primary suspect in the murders of two others is himself a Muslim. That being said, he is part of a different sect than the victims in the homicides.

Read full story
1 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been Arrested

"As Albuquerque police prepared to search the home of Muhammad Syed, they got an unexpected bonus: They saw the 51-year-old Afghan driving the Volkswagen Jetta they believed had been used in at least one of four killings of Muslim men in the state’s largest city. That opportunity, police officials said, led to the long-distance tracking — and eventually arrest — of Syed, charged Tuesday in the shooting deaths of two of the men. He also is a suspect in the deaths of the other two men." —Nathan Lederman.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Donald Trump Is the Establishment Frontrunner in 2024

"In 2015, Donald Trump burst on the scene with a megaphone, a populist message, an army of grass-roots supporters — and not much else. If he runs for the Republican nomination again, as seems likely, it will be different." —Rich Lowry.

Read full story
1 comments

The United States Has Pledged $1 Billion More in Weaponry to Ukraine

"The Biden administration said Monday it was shipping its biggest yet direct delivery of weapons to Ukraine as that country prepares for a potentially decisive counteroffensive in the south against Russia, sending $1 billion in rockets, ammunition and other material to Ukraine from Defense Department stockpiles." —Ellen Nickmeyer & Lolita C. Baldor.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: New Mexicans No Longer Have to Pay Taxes on Menstrual Products

"New Mexicans no longer have to pay a tax on menstrual products thanks to a provision allowing retailers to deduct gross receipts taxes. But this bill should only mark the first step toward menstrual equity." —Jessica Serrano.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: A Recession Could Actually Help Homebuyers

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next Weekend

School supplies can be expensive, especially with inflation: it's tough for a lot of families to simply commute to and from work and put food on the table these days. Thankfully, teachers who are dedicated enough to pay for pencils and the like out-of-pocket and parents will get a bit of a break this coming weekend: certain school-related items will be tax-free!

Read full story
1 comments

Gas Prices Have Now Dropped below $4—Faster Than Expected!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
8 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Detectives Have Detained the Primary Suspect in the Killings of Muslim Men

"Detectives have detained a suspect in a string of killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque." —Elise Kaplan. Onslaughts of shootings have occurred in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The victims were all innocent—each one Muslim; each one too young to die.

Read full story

Master the Art of Public Speaking!

Public speaking can be immensely difficult, especially if you are rather shy in crowds, but it's an excellent skill to master, especially for folks who want to market their business or share touching stories with an audience—You never know when you might get asked to do a TED Talk!

Read full story

How to Land a Great Job without a Degree

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at Large

Recently, four innocent Muslim men have been shot to death in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They did nothing wrong. In fact, one of them was a city planner who spent nearly every day of his life contributing to the community and trying to improve everything he could.

Read full story
8 comments

The FBI Has Searched Trump's Mar-a-Logo Residence

"The FBI searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday." —Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo (Associated Press)

Read full story

Opinion: The 10 Best Liberal Arts Colleges

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Retire in a World of High Inflation & Shaky Markets

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: How to Manage Your Finances during a Recession

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy