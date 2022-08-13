Opinion: Author Salman Rushdie Was Attacked on a Lecture Stage in New York

"Salman Rushdie, the author whose novel 'The Satanic Verses' drew death threats from Iran's leader in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York." —Joshua Goodman (Associated Press)

"A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was undergoing surgery, but he had no other details." —Joshua Goodman (Associated Press)

"An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man confront Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution and punch or stab him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced. The author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was arrested." —Joshua Goodman (Associated Press)

According to the state police, it appears that Salman Rushdie was stabbed in the neck.

Fortunately, the author is "alive and getting the care he needs" according to Governor Kathy Hochul.

Dr. Martin Haskell who was among those who rushed to the author's aid has described Rushdie's wounds as "serious but recoverable."

"Event moderator Henry Reese, a co-founder of an organization that offers residencies to writers facing persecution, was also attacked and suffered a minor head injury, police said. He and Rushdie were due to discuss the United States as a refuge for writers and other artists in exile." —Joshua Goodman (Associated Press)

"Police said a state trooper was assigned to Rushdie's lecture and made the arrest. But after the attack, some longtime visitors to the center questioned why there wasn't tighter security for the event, given the decades of threats against Rushdie and a bounty on his head offering more than $3 million for anyone who kills him." —Joshua Goodman (Associated Press)

Needless to say, Rushdie's 1988 novel was intensely controversial.

"Rushdie's 1988 novel was viewed as blasphemous by many Muslims, who saw the character as an insult to the Prophet Muhammad, among other objections. Across the Muslim world, often-violent protests erupted against Rushdie, who was born in India to a Muslim family. At least 45 people were killed in riots over the book, including 12 people in Rushdie's hometown of Mumbai. In 1991, a Japanese translator of the book was stabbed to death and an Italian translator survived a knife attack. In 1993, the book's Norwegian publisher was shot three times and survived. The book was banned in Iran, where the late leader Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie's death. Khomeini died that same year. Iran's current Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has never issued a fatwa of his own withdrawing the edict, though Iran in recent years hasn't focused on the writer. Iran's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday's attack, which led a night news bulletin on Iranian state television." —Joshua Goodman (Associated Press)

Rushdie went into hiding due to the death threats he received and remained in seclusion for no less than 9 years, after which he cautiously reemerged in the public eye, continuing his denouncement of religious extremism: In a 2012 speech, he said that terrorism is simply the art of fear.

"The only way you can defeat it is by deciding not to be afraid." —Salman Rushdie

"Widely regarded as one of Britain's finest living writers, Rushdie was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2008 and earlier this year was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honor, a royal accolade for people who have made a major contribution to the arts, science or public life." —Joshua Goodman (Associated Press)

This is tragic: everyone should have the right to free speech without having to fear for their lives.

"British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was 'appalled' that Rushdie was stabbed 'while exercising a right we should never cease to defend.' The Chautauqua Institution, about 55 miles southwest of Buffalo in a rural corner of New York, has served for more than a century as a place for reflection and spiritual guidance. Visitors don't pass through metal detectors or undergo bag checks. Most people leave the doors to their century-old cottages unlocked at night. The Chautauqua center is known for its summertime lecture series, where Rushdie has spoken before.