Opinion: Immerse Yourself in Native American Culture at the Blackfeet Indian Reservation

Despite the sordid history of the United States, it's important to remember that there are many Native American tribes living here who have an incredible culture—sometimes it is all too easy to judge customs we are deeply unfamiliar with unfairly.

If you are seeking a different perspective on life and want to learn more about Native American culture, you might find visiting the Blackfeet Indian Reservation to be transformative.

"Just east of the natural splendor of Glacier National Park lies the 1.5 million-acre Blackfeet Indian Reservation, home to Montana's largest Native American tribe. This reservation, while only a slice of the vast territory, from Edmonton, Canada down to Yellowstone National Park, that the Blackfeet once controlled, continues to be used by the tribe's more than 17,300 members for cultural and spiritual purposes, such as hosting summer's North American Indian Days Celebration." —Kerri Anne Renzulli

Things to do:

Visit the Blackfeet Heritage Center to admire beautiful creations—crafted by hand—by over 500 Native American artists from the Blackfeet tribe & 18 others.

Appreciate the art at the Museum of the Plains Indian.

Book an herbal walk or horseback ride with a Blackfoot Culture Camp guide to learn about the tribe and region's history.

Scale Chief Mountain if you're feeling adventurous and are up for a hike! Chief Mountain is a sacred site that has been used for rituals and ceremonials purposes over thousands of years.

Sometimes, life can begin feeling stale if their environment remains the same—day in and day out. If that's the case, it might be inspiring, eye-opening, and even emancipatory to spend some time at the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.