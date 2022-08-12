Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Mexico Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Perhaps you want to hike the Himalayas or see the Great Wall of China. Maybe you're craving a tour of Italy’s famous art museums or croissants fresh from those lovely little Parisian shops. That is truly wonderful, but life is hard sometimes—especially with record-high inflation.

If you want to travel the world but you are working with a tighter budget, there are plenty of places you can visit in the U.S. that resemble certain aspects of international locales—Admittedly, they’re not quite the same, but they’re close enough.

A MEXICAN METROPOLIS—SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS

"Reminders that Texas was once Mexican land abound in San Antonio—the phrase 'Remember the Alamo!' was, after all, coined here, a rallying cry for state independence following the 1836 standoff in which 200 Texans died defending a besieged mission against thousands of Mexican soldiers for 13 days. The area was annexed by the U.S. in 1845 but retains deep Mexican roots, with 57 percent of residents being of Mexican descent today." —Kerri Anne Renzulli

Things to do:

Visit the city's Historic Market Square where you can find artists selling their wares, plenty of Mexican restaurants, and a myriad of art and cooking supplies—don't forget the mariachi music and tequila!

You can check out the the nearby Centro de Artes gallery to view art depicting Latino life in the U.S.A. across its two-story exhibit space.

exhibit space. Immerse yourself in the Mexican Cultural Institute—run by the Mexican government—which continues to showcase the country's brilliant arts and traditions.

You can still experience some elements of Mexican culture even though you are traveling within the borders of the U.S.