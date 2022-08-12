Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Polynesia Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Perhaps you want to hike the Himalayas or see the Great Wall of China. Maybe you're craving a tour of Italy’s famous art museums or croissants fresh from those lovely little Parisian shops. That is truly wonderful, but life is hard sometimes—especially with record-high inflation.

If you want to travel the world but you are working with a tighter budget, there are plenty of places you can visit in the U.S. that resemble certain aspects of international locales—Admittedly, they’re not quite the same, but they’re close enough.

POLYNESIAN PARADISE—OAHU, HAWAII

"Settled originally by Polynesian explorers from the Marquesas Islands as far back as 400 C.E., Hawaii has developed unique traditions and foods reflective of its Oceania origins that deviate greatly from those found in the continental U.S. Today, some 355,000 Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the state keep that heritage alive through activities largely centered on the state's most popular island: Oahu." —Kerri Anne Renzulli

Things to do:

Visit the Polynesian Cultural Center on Oahu's north shore.

Learn how to hula dance, play ancient Hawaiian games, and try poi—a dish created from from fermented taro root—in the recreated villages.

Visit the historical houses of worship nearby—including Hale o Lono—if you feel comfortable.

Check out the Bishop Museum—home to the world's largest collection of Polynesian art and artifacts.

Discover the Iolani Palace—the only royal residence in the United States that was once the home of Hawaii's former king: Kalakua.

If you are a history buff, you can also check out Washington Place—the mansion where Queen Lili'uokali was arrested in 1893 during the overthrow of the Hawaiin monarchy!

You can still experience some elements of the Polynesian culture even though you are traveling in the U.S.