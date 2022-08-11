The Difference between a Recession & a Depression

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

"The economy has been on a rollercoaster ride for the past few years, starting strong in 2020 but dropping off precipitously due to the COVID-19 crisis before bouncing back so drastically that it overheated. Now, with the war in Ukraine, record-high inflation and continued supply chain issues, the economy is struggling again — and folks are increasingly debating whether the U.S. has entered a recession ." —Julia Glum

Finances have been tight for a lot of folks lately as experts argue about whether we are in a recession or not and inflation remains sky-high, but many—including Mr. Trump—believe that we could soon enter a depression.

There’s a major difference between the two: a recession is merely a prolonged economic downturn while a depression refers to an extremely severe period of economic weakness.

A RECESSION

"Broadly speaking, a recession is a period of prolonged economic downturn. One oft-cited way of determining whether the U.S. economy is in a recession is by looking at gross domestic product, or GDP. If the GDP has declined for two consecutive quarters, the wisdom goes, we're in a recession." —Julia Glum

That being said, the group of people who formally declare recessions follow a slightly different definition.

"The National Bureau of Economic Research's business dating cycle committee says only that a recession is 'a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and that lasts more than a few months.'" —Julia Glum

DEPRESSION

"According to the NBER website, the word 'depression' is typically linked with 'a particularly severe period of economic weakness.' A depression usually includes the stretch when the economy is suffering as well as the time it spends returning to normal." —Julia Glum

There are quite a few differences between the two:

A depression lasts longer and is more severe.

Recessions are much more common than depressions.

A recession is still quite challenging to navigate, especially since many are barely recovering financially from the pandemic, but the chances are extremely slim that we will enter into a depression.