New York City, NY

Opinion: Donald Trump Invoked the Fifth Amendment in a New York Civil Investigation

Daniella Cressman
"Former President Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his business dealings." —Michael Balsamo, Michael R. Sisak, and Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

Trump is being investigated for his supposedly shady business dealings and has been for some time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34P4tC_0hDo6ynO00
kalhh

The man announced that he was going to invoke the Fifth Amendment over an hour after arriving at Attorney General Letitia James’ Manhattan offices.

"About an hour after arriving at Attorney General Letitia James’ Manhattan offices, Trump announced that he 'declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.'" —Michael Balsamo, Michael R. Sisak, and Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

Trump, as per usual, is playing the victim.

“I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer to that question…When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors and the Fake News Media, you have no choice.” —Mr. Donald Trump

Mr. Trump spent over six hours at the office building, using Truth Social—a social media platform he founded—to review the decor and claim that the Attorney General should be attending to other people’s crimes—instead of his, essentially.

"During more than six hours at the office building, Trump used Truth Social, the social media platform he founded, to review the décor — 'very plush, beautiful and expensive' — and to suggest the attorney general was squandering time investigating him instead of attending to crime in New York." —Michael Balsamo, Michael R. Sisak, and Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

Nonetheless, he described the encounter as “very professional” and—always in character—plugged his own “fantastic” company.

"But after leaving around 3:30 p.m., he described the encounter as 'very professional' and added a plug for his 'fantastic' company." —Michael Balsamo, Michael R. Sisak, and Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

This particular set of questioning was one that rubbed Trump’s past insults in his own face—He has claimed that Letitia Jones is an “out-of-control prosecutor” and a racist in the past.

"The questioning brought him face-to-face with an official he had called an 'out-of-control prosecutor' and a racist. James, a Democrat, is the first Black person to hold her post." —Michael Balsamo, Michael R. Sisak, and Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

James’ office declined to offer details about the interview.

"James’ office declined to detail the interview, beyond saying that she personally took part in the deposition." —Michael Balsamo, Michael R. Sisak, and Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

According to Ronald Fischetti—one of Trump’s lawyers—the former President remained extremely tight-lipped—he told the New York Times as much.

“...the former president answered one question, about his name, read a statement into the record in which he questioned James’ motives, then invoked the Fifth Amendment. Trump then said 'same answer' to every question he was asked over several hours.” —Ronald Fischetti

Trump has continued to defend himself through social media and on stages across the country with great bravado, but it seems that the reality of answering legal questions was, indeed, quite a risk.

"As vociferous as Trump has been in defending himself in written statements and on the rally stage, legal experts said answering questions in a deposition was risky because anything he said could potentially be used against him in a parallel criminal investigation by the Manhattan district attorney. The Fifth Amendment protects people from being compelled to be witnesses against themselves in a criminal case. If the attorney general’s investigation leads to a civil case against Trump and it went to trial, jurors could be told he invoked his protection against self-incrimination." ——Michael Balsamo, Michael R. Sisak, and Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

The New York investigation is taking place due to an enormous misrepresentation of assets—The Trump Organization’s exaggerations have landed the former President in trouble.

"New York’s investigation is led by James, who has said in court filings that her office has uncovered 'significant' evidence that Trump’s company misled lenders and tax authorities about the value of prized assets like golf courses and skyscrapers. The company, the Trump Organization, even exaggerated the size of Trump’s Manhattan penthouse, saying it was nearly three times its actual size — a difference in value of about $200 million, James’ office said." —Michael Balsamo, Michael R. Sisak, and Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

Trump has denied the allegations against him.

"Trump has denied the allegations, contending seeking the best valuations is a common practice in the real estate industry. In May, James’ office said that it was nearing the end of its investigation against Trump. The Republican’s deposition was one of the few remaining missing pieces." —Michael Balsamo, Michael R. Sisak, and Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

Donald Trump could be facing financial penalties due to this investigation.

"The attorney general could decide to bring a lawsuit seeking financial penalties against Trump or his company, or even a ban on them being involved in certain types of businesses." —Michael Balsamo, Michael R. Sisak, and Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

Nothing shocks me anymore, but this is deeply disappointing.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
6655 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Opinion: This Is Why the New Inflation Report Is Sending Stocks Higher

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: The New Mexico Environment Department Has Issued a Complaint against the Production Company behind 'Rust'

There was an accidental murder on the set of 'Rust': Alec Baldwin did not realize he was holding a loaded gun since it was a rehearsal and he killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins as a result.

Read full story
65 comments

Grocery Prices Have Gone Up 13% in One Year

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
4 comments

Home Equity Lines of Credit Have Surged in Popularity

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay United

Many were shocked to learn that the man charged with killing two Muslim men who is a primary suspect in the murders of two others is himself a Muslim. That being said, he is part of a different sect than the victims in the homicides.

Read full story
1 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been Arrested

"As Albuquerque police prepared to search the home of Muhammad Syed, they got an unexpected bonus: They saw the 51-year-old Afghan driving the Volkswagen Jetta they believed had been used in at least one of four killings of Muslim men in the state’s largest city. That opportunity, police officials said, led to the long-distance tracking — and eventually arrest — of Syed, charged Tuesday in the shooting deaths of two of the men. He also is a suspect in the deaths of the other two men." —Nathan Lederman.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Donald Trump Is the Establishment Frontrunner in 2024

"In 2015, Donald Trump burst on the scene with a megaphone, a populist message, an army of grass-roots supporters — and not much else. If he runs for the Republican nomination again, as seems likely, it will be different." —Rich Lowry.

Read full story
1 comments

The United States Has Pledged $1 Billion More in Weaponry to Ukraine

"The Biden administration said Monday it was shipping its biggest yet direct delivery of weapons to Ukraine as that country prepares for a potentially decisive counteroffensive in the south against Russia, sending $1 billion in rockets, ammunition and other material to Ukraine from Defense Department stockpiles." —Ellen Nickmeyer & Lolita C. Baldor.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: New Mexicans No Longer Have to Pay Taxes on Menstrual Products

"New Mexicans no longer have to pay a tax on menstrual products thanks to a provision allowing retailers to deduct gross receipts taxes. But this bill should only mark the first step toward menstrual equity." —Jessica Serrano.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: A Recession Could Actually Help Homebuyers

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next Weekend

School supplies can be expensive, especially with inflation: it's tough for a lot of families to simply commute to and from work and put food on the table these days. Thankfully, teachers who are dedicated enough to pay for pencils and the like out-of-pocket and parents will get a bit of a break this coming weekend: certain school-related items will be tax-free!

Read full story
1 comments

Gas Prices Have Now Dropped below $4—Faster Than Expected!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
8 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Detectives Have Detained the Primary Suspect in the Killings of Muslim Men

"Detectives have detained a suspect in a string of killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque." —Elise Kaplan. Onslaughts of shootings have occurred in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The victims were all innocent—each one Muslim; each one too young to die.

Read full story

Master the Art of Public Speaking!

Public speaking can be immensely difficult, especially if you are rather shy in crowds, but it's an excellent skill to master, especially for folks who want to market their business or share touching stories with an audience—You never know when you might get asked to do a TED Talk!

Read full story

How to Land a Great Job without a Degree

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at Large

Recently, four innocent Muslim men have been shot to death in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They did nothing wrong. In fact, one of them was a city planner who spent nearly every day of his life contributing to the community and trying to improve everything he could.

Read full story
8 comments

The FBI Has Searched Trump's Mar-a-Logo Residence

"The FBI searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday." —Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo (Associated Press)

Read full story

Opinion: The 10 Best Liberal Arts Colleges

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Retire in a World of High Inflation & Shaky Markets

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: How to Manage Your Finances during a Recession

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy