Opinion: Donald Trump Invoked the Fifth Amendment in a New York Civil Investigation

"Former President Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his business dealings." —Michael Balsamo, Michael R. Sisak, and Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

Trump is being investigated for his supposedly shady business dealings and has been for some time.

kalhh

The man announced that he was going to invoke the Fifth Amendment over an hour after arriving at Attorney General Letitia James’ Manhattan offices.

"About an hour after arriving at Attorney General Letitia James’ Manhattan offices, Trump announced that he 'declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.'" —Michael Balsamo, Michael R. Sisak, and Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

Trump, as per usual, is playing the victim.

“I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer to that question…When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors and the Fake News Media, you have no choice.” —Mr. Donald Trump

Mr. Trump spent over six hours at the office building, using Truth Social—a social media platform he founded—to review the decor and claim that the Attorney General should be attending to other people’s crimes—instead of his, essentially.

"During more than six hours at the office building, Trump used Truth Social, the social media platform he founded, to review the décor — 'very plush, beautiful and expensive' — and to suggest the attorney general was squandering time investigating him instead of attending to crime in New York." —Michael Balsamo, Michael R. Sisak, and Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

Nonetheless, he described the encounter as “very professional” and—always in character—plugged his own “fantastic” company.

"But after leaving around 3:30 p.m., he described the encounter as 'very professional' and added a plug for his 'fantastic' company." —Michael Balsamo, Michael R. Sisak, and Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

This particular set of questioning was one that rubbed Trump’s past insults in his own face—He has claimed that Letitia Jones is an “out-of-control prosecutor” and a racist in the past.

"The questioning brought him face-to-face with an official he had called an 'out-of-control prosecutor' and a racist. James, a Democrat, is the first Black person to hold her post." —Michael Balsamo, Michael R. Sisak, and Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

James’ office declined to offer details about the interview.

"James’ office declined to detail the interview, beyond saying that she personally took part in the deposition." —Michael Balsamo, Michael R. Sisak, and Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

According to Ronald Fischetti—one of Trump’s lawyers—the former President remained extremely tight-lipped—he told the New York Times as much.

“...the former president answered one question, about his name, read a statement into the record in which he questioned James’ motives, then invoked the Fifth Amendment. Trump then said 'same answer' to every question he was asked over several hours.” —Ronald Fischetti

Trump has continued to defend himself through social media and on stages across the country with great bravado, but it seems that the reality of answering legal questions was, indeed, quite a risk.

"As vociferous as Trump has been in defending himself in written statements and on the rally stage, legal experts said answering questions in a deposition was risky because anything he said could potentially be used against him in a parallel criminal investigation by the Manhattan district attorney. The Fifth Amendment protects people from being compelled to be witnesses against themselves in a criminal case. If the attorney general’s investigation leads to a civil case against Trump and it went to trial, jurors could be told he invoked his protection against self-incrimination." ——Michael Balsamo, Michael R. Sisak, and Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

The New York investigation is taking place due to an enormous misrepresentation of assets—The Trump Organization’s exaggerations have landed the former President in trouble.

"New York’s investigation is led by James, who has said in court filings that her office has uncovered 'significant' evidence that Trump’s company misled lenders and tax authorities about the value of prized assets like golf courses and skyscrapers. The company, the Trump Organization, even exaggerated the size of Trump’s Manhattan penthouse, saying it was nearly three times its actual size — a difference in value of about $200 million, James’ office said." —Michael Balsamo, Michael R. Sisak, and Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

Trump has denied the allegations against him.

"Trump has denied the allegations, contending seeking the best valuations is a common practice in the real estate industry. In May, James’ office said that it was nearing the end of its investigation against Trump. The Republican’s deposition was one of the few remaining missing pieces." —Michael Balsamo, Michael R. Sisak, and Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

Donald Trump could be facing financial penalties due to this investigation.

"The attorney general could decide to bring a lawsuit seeking financial penalties against Trump or his company, or even a ban on them being involved in certain types of businesses." —Michael Balsamo, Michael R. Sisak, and Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

Nothing shocks me anymore, but this is deeply disappointing.