Opinion: An Oil Industry Group Has Challenged New Mexico's New Ozone Rule

In April, the State Improvement Board adopted the rule which covered eight counties suffering from intense air pollution.

"In April, the state Environmental Improvement Board adopted the rule to cover eight counties where the pollutants had reached at least 95 percent of the federal ambient air quality standard. They are Chaves, Doña Ana, Eddy, Lea, Rio Arriba, Sandoval, San Juan and Valencia counties." —Scott Wyland

"The Independent Petroleum Association filed the legal challenge with the state Court of Appeals on Aug. 5, the day the rule went into effect." —Scott Wyland

Jim Winchester, the Independent Petroleum Association's executive director, contends that the rule is too burdensome for New Mexico operators.

"At a time when the public supports responsible domestic production to reduce gasoline prices and a decrease in our dependency on foreign sources of energy that are unquestionably worse for the environment, IPANM strongly feels this is the wrong rule at the wrong time... The group feels compelled to appeal this version of the rule...which will require operators to plug still-productive wells and inflict economic hardship on New Mexicans with little to no gain for the environment.” —Jim Winchester

"A common complaint industry representatives raised during hearings was yearly inspections being required on the lowest-emitting wells, rather than a one-time check. Environmentalists argued even marginal wells should be inspected regularly to ensure they don’t become worse polluters. Many in the industry also opposed a provision to conduct quarterly inspections on wells within 1,000 feet of homes, schools and businesses." —Scott Wyland

Many were also dissatisfied with the small business exemption.

"Independent operators with 10 or fewer employees and gross revenue of less than $250,000 a year are exempt from some but not all the requirements. After a hearing, the association pushed to have the exemption expanded to cover businesses that employ up to 50 people...In my opinion, they did not put forth sufficient evidence in support. The group could request to have a freeze placed on the rule, but it would have to show its challenge is likely to succeed in court and that its members will suffer irreparable harm if the rule remains in effect...those are high legal hurdles to clear.” —Tannis Fox (Attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center)

"The New Mexico Oil & Gas Association, which is not taking part in the appeal, has also voiced objections to the rule, calling it overreaching. Although the group did not directly express support for Independent Petroleum’s legal challenge, it echoed the same sentiments Tuesday." —Scott Wyland

Unsurprisingly, the spokesman of the Oil & Gas Association, Joe Vigil, was frustrated.

“While we are committed to sustainable energy policies, we recognize that additional government regulations will have a negative impact, especially on smaller energy producers...America needs more domestic production, not more restrictions, for a better economy and our environment.” —Scott Wyland

