"Thanks to some help from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, banners meant to honor Santa Fe’s veterans are close to having a new home in the City Different, signaling the potential end of months of speculation over the fate of the popular program. The Santa Fe City Council was poised to vote Wednesday night on a resolution which would allow the banners to be erected in the Railyard District, around the Plaza and on Guadalupe Street. But the council opted to postpone the vote until councilors could get additional information about location availability and to iron out concerns the new resolution would supersede the old resolution and, by doing so, prevent the city from installing the banners on Cerrillos Road." —Sean P. Thomas

There appears to be a lot of selective reasoning going into this particular decision.

"The banners had hung on street poles along Cerrillos Road between Airport Road and Interstate 25 for the past three years, but they were removed in June after the pole’s manufacturers indicated to the city the poles could not safely handle decorative banners. The city has been attempting to find a home for the banners since then." —Sean P. Thomas

Fortunately, just before Wednesday's council meeting, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's office sent out a news release indicating that the banners have been cleared for installation along St. Francis Drive.

"Just hours before Wednesday’s council meeting, Lujan Grisham’s office sent out a news release announcing the banners are cleared for installation along St. Francis Drive, a New Mexico Department of Transportation-maintained road, up to the Santa Fe National Cemetery on Guadalupe Street. The first of those banners will be installed during a ceremony Thursday, according to Lujan Grisham’s office." —Sean P. Thomas

These banners are an important and crucial way to honor the veterans of Santa for their service.

"The banners, which are part of the Hometown Heroes program, include the names, faces, rank and conflict each veteran was involved in." —Sean P. Thomas

This has been a deeply contentious issue in the City Different for quite some time.

"Previously, city staff had discussed installing the banners just along poles in the Railyard District and around the Plaza, rotating out banners over time, but that compromise was slammed by some veterans’ groups who were concerned about the time each banner would be on display. Traditionally, the banners go up just before Memorial Day in late May and come down after Veterans Day in mid-November." —Sean P. Thomas

The issue has also been a financial one.

"Carmela Quintana, commander of American Legion Post 12, the local veteran group spearheading Santa Fe’s version of the program, said she was concerned about the original proposal but 'something was better than nothing, especially for those families who paid this year.' She said she was in favor of the new proposal, but questions still remain on who will erect the banners and when. The resolution the council postponed Wednesday night states the American Legion Post 12 will be responsible to cover the cost to install the banners, but Quintana said the American Legion could not bear the expense. 'We would have basically zeroed out our funds,' Quintana said in a phone interview before the council meeting." —Sean P. Thomas

Fortunately, it seems as though the Public Service Company of New Mexico would be willing to cover the costs although its spokesperson—Ray Sandoval—could not be reached for comment.

"City code prevents Santa Fe from spending city resources to install banners. However, the Public Service Company of New Mexico has indicated in the past that it would be willing to donate resources to make sure the banners are installed. Ray Sandoval, spokesman for the Public Service Company of New Mexico, could not be reached for comment on whether PNM was still going to offer its resources, but Quintana said the utility company has been “unwavering” in its support." —Sean P. Thomas