Santa Fe Public Schools Have Opened a Childcare Center for Their Employees

In the United States of America, healthcare costs are sky-high.

"In a country where monthly child care costs can be equal to rent — and in a city where the school district’s union estimates educators with young kids were paying $954 a month for care in 2021 — [Elise] Trujillo has watched friends sacrifice job opportunities to care for kids, counting herself lucky." —Jessica Pollard

This has put parents in a precarious position, having to choose between dedicating a large chunk of their earnings to childcare or not earning anything at all while staying at home with their kids.

“Day care lists are long...It’s expensive. Do I work and pay all of it to day care? Or do I not work and take care of my child?” —Elise Trujillo

Thankfully, this year should be different: Santa Fe Public Schools have a new Early Childhood Education Center.

Elise Trujillo recently took a job there, and is feeling far more optimistic.

"This school year should be different for the single mother of four, who recently took a position at Santa Fe Public Schools’ new Early Childhood Education Center. The center has 44 slots and will provide child care specifically for district employees with kids ages 1 to 3 years. Care comes at a cost of $250 a month for teachers and administrators and $150 for other staff, like paraprofessionals." —Jessica Pollard

Trujillo also secured a slot for her daughter in getting her new job.

Trujillo is immensely grateful for her new position—she was working retail and considers it a promotion!

To sweeten the deal, the wages are exceptionally high.

"Starting pay for regular educational assistants at the district will be $15 an hour this school year, while the pay range for employees at the center is between $16 and $26 an hour based on experience and education." —Jessica Pollard

Times were tough for a lot of families in the past, but recent state investments have caused a myriad of improvements, although many worry that they will only be temporary.

"Recent state investments have bolstered wages, provided stipends and educational incentives to workers and even expanded free child care to families within 400 percent of the poverty line. (About $111,000 for a family of four.) Once the Early Childhood Center is fully licensed, school employees will be able to use vouchers to cover co-pays for care there, too. But these initiatives are largely funded by temporary pandemic dollars." —Jessica Pollard

Fortunately, there's a chance these positive changes will become permanent.

"Early Childhood Education and Care Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky previously suggested if in November voters approve a constitutional amendment to withdraw funds from the state’s Land Grant Permanent Fund, it could go toward making some of those initiatives permanent — including higher minimum pay for workers. Santa Fe Public Schools’ own effort to make a dent in the child care crisis is also funded with pandemic relief money. The $1.2 million allocated for the Early Childhood Center is set to last through the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years." —Jessica Pollard