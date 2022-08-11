Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Havana, Cuba Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Perhaps you want to hike the Himalayas or see the Great Wall of China. Maybe you're craving a tour of Italy’s famous art museums or croissants fresh from those lovely little Parisian shops. That is truly wonderful, but life is hard sometimes—especially with record-high inflation.

If you want to travel the world but you are working with a tighter budget, there are plenty of places you can visit in the U.S.A. that resemble certain aspects of international locales—Admittedly, they’re not quite the same, but they’re close enough.

LITTLE HAVANA (MIAMI, FLORIDA)

"President Joe Biden recently relaxed many of the Trump-era restrictions on travel to Cuba but visiting the island strictly as a tourist remains prohibited, so a trip to Miami's Little Havana neighborhood is the closest most Americans can get to experiencing authentic Cuban culture and cuisine. Settled by Cuban immigrants in the 1960s and '70s after the 1959 revolution that brought Fidel Castro to power, Little Havana is at the heart of a city that is home to nearly two-thirds of all Cubans who live in the U.S." —Kerri Anne Renzulli

Things to Do:

Start your day off with a good strong Cuban coffee from La Colada Gourmet!

Check out Maximo Gerez Park.

Admire Cuban art at studios like Futurama and Latin Art Core.

Treat yourself to a palomilla steak.

Enjoy a drink at Café La Trova!

"Stop at Café La Trova—currently No. 28 on The World's 50 Best Bars list—to experience the 'cantinero' style of bartending created in Cuba. The Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center's rum-focused bar also hosts salsa bands, Latin jam sessions and Cuban jazz legends." —Kerri Anne Renzulli

You can still experience some elements of Cuban culture even though you are traveling in the U.S.