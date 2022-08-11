Miami, FL

Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Havana, Cuba Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.

Daniella Cressman

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Perhaps you want to hike the Himalayas or see the Great Wall of China. Maybe you're craving a tour of Italy’s famous art museums or croissants fresh from those lovely little Parisian shops. That is truly wonderful, but life is hard sometimes—especially with record-high inflation.

If you want to travel the world but you are working with a tighter budget, there are plenty of places you can visit in the U.S.A. that resemble certain aspects of international locales—Admittedly, they’re not quite the same, but they’re close enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HCJX2_0hDI7FXm00
David_Peterson

LITTLE HAVANA (MIAMI, FLORIDA)

"President Joe Biden recently relaxed many of the Trump-era restrictions on travel to Cuba but visiting the island strictly as a tourist remains prohibited, so a trip to Miami's Little Havana neighborhood is the closest most Americans can get to experiencing authentic Cuban culture and cuisine. Settled by Cuban immigrants in the 1960s and '70s after the 1959 revolution that brought Fidel Castro to power, Little Havana is at the heart of a city that is home to nearly two-thirds of all Cubans who live in the U.S." —Kerri Anne Renzulli

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OP7X1_0hDI7FXm00
ArtTower

Things to Do:

  • Start your day off with a good strong Cuban coffee from La Colada Gourmet!
  • Check out Maximo Gerez Park.
  • Admire Cuban art at studios like Futurama and Latin Art Core.
  • Treat yourself to a palomilla steak.
  • Enjoy a drink at Café La Trova!
"Stop at Café La Trova—currently No. 28 on The World's 50 Best Bars list—to experience the 'cantinero' style of bartending created in Cuba. The Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center's rum-focused bar also hosts salsa bands, Latin jam sessions and Cuban jazz legends." —Kerri Anne Renzulli

You can still experience some elements of Cuban culture even though you are traveling in the U.S.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
6654 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Opinion: This Is Why the New Inflation Report Is Sending Stocks Higher

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: The New Mexico Environment Department Has Issued a Complaint against the Production Company behind 'Rust'

There was an accidental murder on the set of 'Rust': Alec Baldwin did not realize he was holding a loaded gun since it was a rehearsal and he killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins as a result.

Read full story
65 comments

Grocery Prices Have Gone Up 13% in One Year

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
4 comments

Home Equity Lines of Credit Have Surged in Popularity

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay United

Many were shocked to learn that the man charged with killing two Muslim men who is a primary suspect in the murders of two others is himself a Muslim. That being said, he is part of a different sect than the victims in the homicides.

Read full story
1 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been Arrested

"As Albuquerque police prepared to search the home of Muhammad Syed, they got an unexpected bonus: They saw the 51-year-old Afghan driving the Volkswagen Jetta they believed had been used in at least one of four killings of Muslim men in the state’s largest city. That opportunity, police officials said, led to the long-distance tracking — and eventually arrest — of Syed, charged Tuesday in the shooting deaths of two of the men. He also is a suspect in the deaths of the other two men." —Nathan Lederman.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Donald Trump Is the Establishment Frontrunner in 2024

"In 2015, Donald Trump burst on the scene with a megaphone, a populist message, an army of grass-roots supporters — and not much else. If he runs for the Republican nomination again, as seems likely, it will be different." —Rich Lowry.

Read full story
1 comments

The United States Has Pledged $1 Billion More in Weaponry to Ukraine

"The Biden administration said Monday it was shipping its biggest yet direct delivery of weapons to Ukraine as that country prepares for a potentially decisive counteroffensive in the south against Russia, sending $1 billion in rockets, ammunition and other material to Ukraine from Defense Department stockpiles." —Ellen Nickmeyer & Lolita C. Baldor.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: New Mexicans No Longer Have to Pay Taxes on Menstrual Products

"New Mexicans no longer have to pay a tax on menstrual products thanks to a provision allowing retailers to deduct gross receipts taxes. But this bill should only mark the first step toward menstrual equity." —Jessica Serrano.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: A Recession Could Actually Help Homebuyers

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next Weekend

School supplies can be expensive, especially with inflation: it's tough for a lot of families to simply commute to and from work and put food on the table these days. Thankfully, teachers who are dedicated enough to pay for pencils and the like out-of-pocket and parents will get a bit of a break this coming weekend: certain school-related items will be tax-free!

Read full story
1 comments

Gas Prices Have Now Dropped below $4—Faster Than Expected!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
8 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Detectives Have Detained the Primary Suspect in the Killings of Muslim Men

"Detectives have detained a suspect in a string of killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque." —Elise Kaplan. Onslaughts of shootings have occurred in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The victims were all innocent—each one Muslim; each one too young to die.

Read full story

Master the Art of Public Speaking!

Public speaking can be immensely difficult, especially if you are rather shy in crowds, but it's an excellent skill to master, especially for folks who want to market their business or share touching stories with an audience—You never know when you might get asked to do a TED Talk!

Read full story

How to Land a Great Job without a Degree

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at Large

Recently, four innocent Muslim men have been shot to death in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They did nothing wrong. In fact, one of them was a city planner who spent nearly every day of his life contributing to the community and trying to improve everything he could.

Read full story
8 comments

The FBI Has Searched Trump's Mar-a-Logo Residence

"The FBI searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday." —Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo (Associated Press)

Read full story

Opinion: The 10 Best Liberal Arts Colleges

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Retire in a World of High Inflation & Shaky Markets

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: How to Manage Your Finances during a Recession

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy