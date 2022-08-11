Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Tokyo Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Perhaps you want to hike the Himalayas or see the Great Wall of China. Maybe you're craving a tour of Italy’s famous art museums or croissants fresh from those lovely little Parisian shops. That is truly wonderful, but life is hard sometimes—especially with record-high inflation.

If you want to travel the world but you are working with a tighter budget, there are plenty of places you can visit in the U.S. that resemble certain aspects of international locales—Admittedly, they’re not quite the same, but they’re close enough.

LITTLE TOKYO (LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA)

"One of only three official 'Japantowns' in the U.S., and a National Historic Landmark District, the 130-plus-year-old Little Tokyo neighborhood of Los Angeles was once home to the largest Japanese community in the nation prior to World War II and, today, remains a hub for the area's more than 177,000 residents of Japanese heritage." —Kerri Anne Renzulli

Things to Do:

Visit the Japanese American National Museum’s Exhibit (It runs through October 9)

Visit the Higashi Buddhist Temple (If you feel comfortable)

Visit the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center to watch Kabuki performances at its Aratani Theatre!

Take a cooking class at the Toshizo Watanabe Culinary Cultural Center.

Have a bite to eat at the famous Daikokuya or head over to Suehiro Cafe for fabulous Asian food.

If you have a bit of a sweet tooth, you might want to visit Fugetsu-Do for some delicious mochi.

You can still experience some wonderful elements of Japanese culture even though you are located in the U.S.