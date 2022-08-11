Most Electric Vehicles Won't Qualify for the Federal Tax Credit

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

"A tax credit of up to $7,500 could be used to defray the cost of an electric vehicle under the Inflation Reduction Act now moving toward final approval in Congress. But the auto industry is warning that the vast majority of EV purchases won’t qualify for a tax credit that large. That’s mainly because of the bill’s requirement that, to qualify for the credit, an electric vehicle must contain a battery built in North America with minerals mined or recycled on the continent." —Tom Krisher

The rules continue to become more stringent, unfortunately.

"As of now, the [Alliance of Automotive Innovation] estimates that about 50 of the 72 electric, hydrogen or plug-in hybrid models that are sold in the United States wouldn’t meet the requirements." —Tom Krisher

While it seems rather harsh at first glance, the motivation behind this requirement is to depend less heavily on overseas supply chains.

"The idea behind the requirement is to incentivize domestic manufacturing and mining, build a robust battery supply chain in North America and lessen the industry’s dependence on overseas supply chains that could be subject to disruptions." —Tom Krisher

Currently, China and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are the primary producers of EV batteries.

"Production of lithium and other minerals that are used to produce EV batteries is now dominated by China. And the world’s leading producer of cobalt, another component of the EV batteries, is the Democratic Republic of Congo." —Tom Krisher

The complexity of the matter is that—while electric vehicles are better for the environment than gasoline-fueled ones after they are manufactured—the process of creating them involves a great deal of environmental destruction.

"Though electric vehicles are part of a global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, they require metallic elements known as rare earths, found in places like Myanmar, where an Associated Press investigation has found that the push for green energy has led to environmental destruction." —Tom Krisher

Under the $740 billion economic package, the tax credits would take effect next year.

"Under the $740 billion economic package, which passed the Senate over the weekend and is nearing approval in the House, the tax credits would take effect next year. For an EV buyer to qualify for the full credit, 40% of the metals used in a vehicle’s battery must come from North America. By 2027, that required threshold would reach 80%. If the metals requirement isn’t met, the automaker and its buyers would be eligible for half the tax credit, $3,750. A separate rule would require that half the batteries’ value must be manufactured or assembled in...North America. If not, the rest of the tax credit would be lost. Those requirements also grow stricter each year, eventually reaching 100% in 2029. Still another rule would require that the EV itself be manufactured in North America, thereby excluding from the tax credit any vehicles made overseas." —Tom Krisher

The caveat is that most automakers do not reveal where the components of their vehicles come from or how much each one cost to consumers.

"Automakers generally don’t release where their components come from or how much they cost. But it’s likely that some versions of Tesla’s Model Y SUV and Model 3 car, the Chevrolet Bolt car and SUV, and the Ford Mustang Mach E would be eligible for at least part of the credit. All those vehicles are assembled in North America." —Tom Krisher

Furthermore, the tax credit would only be available to people in certain income brackets.

"The tax credit would be available only to couples who earn $300,000 or less or single people with income of $150,000 or less. And trucks or SUVs with sticker prices above $80,000 or cars above $55,000 wouldn’t be eligible. There’s also a new $4,000 credit for buyers of used EVs, which may help modest-income house-holds go electric." —Tom Krisher

The other issue is that the North American battery supply chain is currently too small to meet the battery component requirements.

"The industry says the North American battery supply chain is too small now to meet the battery component requirements. It has proposed that the measure expand the list of countries whose battery materials would be eligible for the tax credit to nations that maintain defense agreements with the U.S., including NATO members. One component of the bill would require that, after 2024, no vehicle would be eligible for the tax credit if its battery components come from China. Most vehicles now have some parts sourced in China, the alliance said." —Tom Krisher