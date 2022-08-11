Opinion: An Informer Told the FBI Which Documents Trump Was Hiding—and Where

"On Monday at about 10 a.m. EST, two dozen FBI agents and technicians showed up at Donald Trump's Florida home to execute a search warrant to obtain any government-owned documents that might be in the possession of Trump but are required to be delivered to the Archives under the provisions of the 1978 Presidential Records Act." —William N. Arkin

I am no longer shocked by Mr. Trump’s shenanigans, and a lot of Americans feel that way. Most recently, the man has been caught keeping classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Ironically, Trump himself signed a law that could now get him into deep trouble in response to Hillary Clinton’s email scandal.

"In response to the Hillary Clinton email scandal, Trump himself signed a law in 2018 that made it a felony to remove and retain classified documents." —William N. Arkin

Many have been wondering if Mr. Trump will go to jail for the myriad of crimes he’s committed, but this particular act might be what puts him behind bars.

At the very least, it could ruin his chances of being re-elected in 2024!

"The [1978 Presidential Records Act]...establishes that presidential records are the property of the U.S. government and not a president's private property. Put in place after Watergate to avoid the abuses of the Nixon administration, the law imposes strict penalties for failure to comply. 'Whoever, having the custody of any such record, proceeding, map, book, document, paper, or other thing, willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, falsifies, or destroys the same, shall be fined'...$2,000, up to three years in prison or 'shall forfeit his office and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States.'" —William N. Arkin

A confidential informer instructed the FBI to look in specific places—Namely, the bedroom, office, and storage room.

"According to news reports, some 10-15 boxes of documents were removed from the premises. Donald Trump said in a statement that the FBI opened his personal safe as part of their search. Trump attorney Lindsey Halligan, who was present during the multi-hour search, says that the FBI targeted three rooms—a bedroom, an office and a storage room. That suggests that the FBI knew specifically where to look." —William N. Arkin

As one might imagine due to past events, Mr. Trump was outraged.

"This unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate…[the raid was] prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024." —Mr. Donald Trump

The irony is that this incident was actually meant to be kept under wraps and the FBI had no political motivations whatsoever—In fact, they were trying to avoid a media storm surrounding the event, but that clearly did not go as planned...

"Though Trump and his Republican Party allies are portraying the raid as politically motivated, it is likely the unprecedented nature of the raid on the property of a former president will have the greatest reverberation. Even Trump's political rivals have rallied in condemning the FBI." —William N. Arkin

Is an invasion of someone’s privacy wrong on moral grounds? In some cases.

Is keeping classified documents in one's home considering the situation ethically questionable? Most certainly.

"There has never been this sort of raid on the home of a former president of the United States, but there has also never been anyone quite as outrageous as former President Donald Trump." —William N. Arkin

There were suspicions as early as February.

"In February, Archivist David Ferriero testified before Congress that his agency began talking with Trump's people right after they left office and that the Trump camp had already returned 15 boxes of documents to the Archives. Ferriero said that in those materials, the Archives discovered items 'marked as classified national security information,' unleashing further inquiries as to whether Trump continued to possess classified material." —William N. Arkin

There are strong suspicions that Mr. Trump has maintained possession of this classified national security information.

10-15 boxes were removed from the premises of his Mar-a-Logo residence.