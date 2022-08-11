Opinion: Stocks Could Plummet If We Enter a Recession

Daniella Cressman

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

"Stocks popped in the aftermath of Wednesday’s better-than-expected inflation data, but that hardly means investors are in the clear. New analyses predict that the stock market could plunge once again if the economy enters a recession." —Sarah Hansen

There are two different scenarios: one if we have a recession and one if we do not.

IF WE MANAGE TO AVOID A RECESSION

"If we manage to avoid a recession, Kostin predicts the S&P 500 — an index commonly used as a benchmark for how stocks are performing overall — will end 2022 at 4,300 points, down roughly 10% from the beginning of January and up about 2% from the index’s level at midday on Wednesday. That forecast is based on relatively strong company earnings, which haven’t been stellar but are surpassing analysts’ expectations." —Sarah Hansen

IF WE DO ENTER A RECESSION

"If a recession does come to pass, however, the analysts say the S&P 500 could plunge to 3,150 — an eye-watering loss of 34% for the year. (For context, in June the S&P 500 officially entered a bear market — dropping at least 20% from a recent high — and the S&P falls by an average of 35% in a typical bear market.) Analysts at Morgan Stanley are predicting even greater losses in the market this year if there's a recession. They’re forecasting the S&P 500 will fall to 3,000, according to a recent Bloomberg report." —Sarah Hansen

As always, your best bet is to simply hold your investments, bulk up your emergency fund, and diversify your portfolio—recessions are a particularly good time to buy into the stock market.

