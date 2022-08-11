Opinion: ESG Consumers Own Crypto despite Its Environmental Impact

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

It's hard to find extremely profitable investments that are also good for the planet and the people on it.

Unfortunately, there are quite a few environmental concerns surrounding crypto, but many ethically conscientious investors have hedged their bets nonetheless.

Perhaps because crypto is an asset that comes with such high rewards, investors who generally prioritize conservation and the like have been willing to compromise—Crypto is not environmentally friendly, which is worth keeping in mind, especially since it looks as though it will be around for a while!

"Bitcoin mining, which entails computers solving complicated math problems to create new bitcoins, has...faced a ton of backlash for its negative environmental impact. The bitcoin network's electricity usage is about the same as Washington State's, the New York Times reported last year." —Mallika Mitra

There is not one clear-cut answer as to why investors who generally prioritize ethics would invest in crypto, but there is speculation that they still want to diversify their portfolios and enjoy holding onto an innovative asset class.

"There's no definitive answer as to why ESG investors own crypto. But one factor that could be at play is ESG investors aren't just interested in investing with their values. They may also like the idea of exposing their portfolios to innovative asset classes that in some cases are still in development — which is certainly the case with cryptocurrencies, Khentov told Money via email." —Mallika Mitra

It's key to remember that different types of cryptocurrency have varying impacts on the environment.

"...not all crypto assets have the same impact on the environment. Bitcoin mining notoriously uses a lot of energy via a process called proof-of-work. But advocates of proof-of-stake — an alternative process for creating new crypto tokens — say it uses much less energy. Ethereum, the network that powers ether (the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value after bitcoin), is transitioning from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. Perhaps crypto investors who care about the environment are doing their research and deciding to put money into digital assets that are more earth-friendly." —Mallika Mitra

It's also important to keep in mind that there is a chance some forms of cryptocurrency will become more environmentally friendly—Perhaps ESG investors are willing to wait until the space advances when it comes to energy use.