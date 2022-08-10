The United States Has Pledged $1 Billion More in Weaponry to Ukraine

Daniella Cressman

"The Biden administration said Monday it was shipping its biggest yet direct delivery of weapons to Ukraine as that country prepares for a potentially decisive counteroffensive in the south against Russia, sending $1 billion in rockets, ammunition and other material to Ukraine from Defense Department stockpiles." —Ellen Nickmeyer & Lolita C. Baldor

The U.S. arms shipment will likely support Ukraine as it mounts the counteroffensive.

"The new U.S. arms shipment would further strengthen Ukraine as it mounts the counteroffensive, which analysts say for the first time could allow Kyiv to shape the course of the rest of the war, now at the half-year mark." —Ellen Nickmeyer & Lolita C. Baldor

So far, America has done everything in its power to support Ukraine.

“At every stage of this conflict, we have been focused on getting the Ukrainians what they need, depending on the evolving conditions on the battlefield. ” —Colin Kahl (Undersecretary of Defense for Policy)

The U.S. shipment includes quite a few weapons intended to give Ukraine an edge.

"The new U.S. aid includes additional rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, as well as thousands of artillery rounds, mortar systems, Javelins and other ammunition and equipment. Military commanders and other U.S. officials say the HIMARS and artillery systems have been crucial in Ukraine’s fight to block Russia from taking more ground." —Ellen Nickmeyer & Lolita C. Baldor

This shipment means that America will have invested over $9 billion in sending Ukraine weapons.

"The latest announcement brings the total U.S. security assistance committed to Ukraine by the Biden administration to more than $9 billion. Until now, the largest single security assistance package announcement was for $1 billion on June 15. But that aid included $350 million in presidential drawdown authority, and another $650 million under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which provides funding for training, equipment and other security needs that can be bought from other countries or companies." —Ellen Nickmeyer & Lolita C. Baldor

Ukraine needs these weapons as fast as possible, and Monday's package allows them to get to the to the people who need them as quickly as possible.

"Monday’s package allows the U.S. to deliver weapons systems and other equipment more quickly since it takes them off the Defense Department shelves. In addition to the rockets for the HIMARS, it includes 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery, 20 mortar systems and 20,000 rounds for them, 1,000 shoulder-mounted Javelin rockets, and other arms, explosives and medical equipment." —Ellen Nickmeyer & Lolita C. Baldor

