The Police Have Named the Suspect in the Killings of Four Muslim Men

"Detectives have detained a suspect in a string of killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque. Muhammad Syed, 51, was taken into custody Monday night." —Elise Kaplan

"Syed is charged in two of the homicides — that of Aftab Hussein on July 26 and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain on Aug. 1." —Elise Kaplan

"Police say the evidence shows he knew the victims 'to some extent' and a conflict may have led to the shootings. They say the gun used in the two homicides was discovered in a search of his home overnight." —Elise Kaplan

"Albuquerque police had been working with the FBI and local law enforcement after four Muslim men were killed over a period of nine months. Three were killed within 10 days of each other and investigators had said there was a strong possibility that the same person was responsible." —Elise Kaplan

"APD said it will continue working with the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office to potentially charge Syed in the other two homicides." —Elise Kaplan

"The homicides had gained national and international attention and had put the Muslim community in Albuquerque on edge. Many had said they were staying inside out of fear that they could be next." —Elise Kaplan

"Police have said there is a strong possibility the three homicides are connected and they believe the Nov. 7 fatal shooting of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, may be as well." —Elise Kaplan