Detectives Have Detained the Primary Suspect in the Killings of Muslim Men

"Detectives have detained a suspect in a string of killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque." —Elise Kaplan

Onslaughts of shootings have occurred in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The victims were all innocent—each one Muslim; each one too young to die.

The police have now detained the primary suspect in the murders.

“The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders.” —Police Chief Harold Medina

Medina did not identify the man but did say that additional information will be released soon.

"He did not identify the man but said more information would be released soon. Santa Rosa police told the Journal they provided traffic assistance for the arrest just outside of Santa Rosa as U.S Marshals and New Mexico State Police took the suspect into custody." —Elise Kaplan

The homicides gained national and international attention and put the Muslim community on edge.

Police have reason to believe that these homicides are connected: each victim was Muslim.

"Aftab Hussein, 41, was shot to death in the parking lot of his apartment complex on July 26. Six days later, on Aug. 1 Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, was shot to death less than a block from his apartment south of the University of New Mexico. Naeem Hussain, 25, was killed in the driver’s seat of his car on Aug. 5 several hours after leaving the funeral services for the other two men. Police have said there is a strong possibility the three homicides are connected and they believe the Nov. 7 fatal shooting of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, may be as well." —Elise Kaplan

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have both denounced the killings on Twitter, stating that "hate has no place in America."