Master the Art of Public Speaking!

Public speaking can be immensely difficult, especially if you are rather shy in crowds, but it's an excellent skill to master, especially for folks who want to market their business or share touching stories with an audience—You never know when you might get asked to do a TED Talk!

1. KNOW YOUR AUDIENCE

This is perhaps the most crucial piece of advice: You'll want to know your audience and understand what their goals are. For instance, your tone speaking to millennials who are entrepreneurial will likely be quite different than it would be if you were speaking to retirees. You'll want to familiarize yourself with your audience as much as you possibly can so that you can serve their needs effectively.

2. STUDY GREAT PUBLIC SPEAKERS

There are a lot of great public speakers out there, Tony Robbins and Oprah Winfrey among them. After all, the best way to master a skill is to learn from the experts!

3. VARY YOUR PITCH

In this day and age, it can difficult to maintain the attention of a crowd, but varying your pitch will likely help: You'll probably want to watch a few people doing stage whispers online—Delivering a speech is akin to singing a song, and the dynamics are just as essential to each performance.

4. USE GESTURES

Have you ever seen someone standing up straight, holding their hands tightly by their sides? In short, this looks awkward and uncomfortable: It makes it way too easy for the audience to fog over as you're talking.

If you look at the great public speakers out there, each one gestures appropriately as they are enunciating each word. For instance, take a look at what Ellen DeGeneres is doing with her hands during her monologue.

Public speaking is an excellent skill to have: It could potentially lead to another stream of income or more business opportunities. If nothing else, mastering this this art will help you inspire people to live their best lives.