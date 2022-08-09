How to Land a Great Job without a Degree

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

The competition is fierce out there and it can be immensely difficult to land a gig, especially if you don't have a degree.

Don't worry though: You don't actually need one—There are plenty of ways to earn a living without earning your degree beforehand.

LOOK FOR ONLINE CERTIFICATIONS

You can earn your TESOL certificate and teach English as a Second Language to students online or in many locations across the globe. The starting salary is around $20,000 per year, but it can be scaled to about $40,000 annually if you have a certain amount of experience.

You can also earn your bookkeeping certificate: You can make a lot of money and you don't need a degree.

Nonetheless, many companies do require their candidates to have about 1-2 years of experience before they will hire them.

LOOK FOR PAID INTERNSHIPS OR VOLUNTEER IN AN AREA YOU'RE INTERESTED IN

If you enjoy volunteering as a TESOL teacher for a year or two, chances are high that you'll be hired for a gig that pays well while you are traveling the world or enjoying your cozy nook at home.

Similarly, you can look for paid bookkeeping internships—or free ones—to have more options when it comes to doing the job you actually want to do.

FREELANCE

In some cases, freelancing can actually be your primary source of income, but it is notoriously difficult to make that happen. Nonetheless, writing a few articles online or starting a YouTube channel will only improve your options and allow you to have more flexibility while diversifying your revenue streams.

APPLY FOR RETAIL OR WAITRESSING JOBS

You can often find cashiering jobs or waitressing gigs that pay relatively well and you don't need a degree or experience for these positions. Keep in mind that you might have to deal with disgruntled customers at times, but the pay could set you up for success in the long run if you save and invest it wisely.

It might seem daunting to search for jobs without a degree, but the world is your oyster if you play your cards right!