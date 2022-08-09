Opinion: The 10 Best Liberal Arts Colleges

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Going to college is a difficult decision, and one which is loaded with financial burdens. That being said, higher education does have its benefits.

Without further ado, here are the ten best liberal arts colleges, according to Kaitlin Mulhere of Money.com:

Williams College

Bowdoin College

Wellesly College

Hamilton College

College of the Holy Cross

St. Olaf College

Bates College

Swarthmore College

Amherst College

Trinity College

With the average grant, the vast majority of these colleges are under $30,000. Of course, you then have to take into account room and board, not to mention transportation costs.

In my view, going to college is well worth it if you plan to be a doctor or a lawyer and will likely earn a great deal of money in the long run so that you can pay off your student loans!

On the other hand, if you are a writer—or a creative of any kind for that matter!—I would highly recommend putting yourself out there and working as quickly as possible so that you can grow a following and earn an income from your art while actually familiarizing yourself with the highs and lows of the industry. That being said, getting your BA is extremely helpful and earning an MFA can certainly provide you with increased guidance—for better or for worse!—along with the opportunity to build your network.

Nonetheless, you can receive expert guidance at writing retreats and conferences as well from people who earn a full-time income in the industry and you can also build connections that way.