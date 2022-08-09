Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at Large

Recently, four innocent Muslim men have been shot to death in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

They did nothing wrong. In fact, one of them was a city planner who spent nearly every day of his life contributing to the community and trying to improve everything he could.

Many members of the Muslim community are on edge and these events have garnered attention from President Biden himself, putting New Mexico on the map for all of the wrong reasons.

My heart goes out to the families and communities that have been affected by these horrible and unnecessary murders.

There is a sentiment sometimes spoken that what affects some of us affects all of us, and I think that is true here: these shootings illustrate that violence is all too common in New Mexico and that people are being targeted solely due to their religion and their place of origin. That sort of behavior puts the entire state at risk.

America claims to be a haven of free speech where people can follow any belief system that resonates with them, yet these killings indicate that many fear for their lives if their values are not Christian ones, which paints a dreadfully unjust picture of Albuquerque and America at large for that matter.

There has long been a battle between Muslims and Christians, but both religions proclaim harmony, acceptance, peace, and love—they just do so in very different ways.

I am hopeful that the police will find the killer and that Muslims stop being targeted for simply having a faith that might differ from the predominant one.

It breaks my heart that good people have been murdered when they did nothing wrong.