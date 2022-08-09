Opinion: No One Can Agree on Whether or Not the U.S. Is in a Recession

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Some say we are not yet in a recession but we likely will be soon. Others are optimistic that we may not experience one in the near future, some say we will see a downturn soon, and still others believe we are in a recession right now.

On one hand, the economy is shrinking.

"By one measure, the economy is shrinking. Gross domestic product — a statistic that experts use to measure economic output in the U.S. — fell at a rate of 0.9% last quarter, according to government data released last month. That follows a contraction of 1.6% in the first fiscal quarter." —Sarah Hansen

The issue is that two quarters of negative growth classify as a recession—technically—but different people and organizations have different definitions of the term.

"Those two quarters of negative growth are enough to satisfy what many see as the technical definition of a recession, though the business cycle dating committee at the National Bureau of Economic Research uses a much more expansive definition that accounts for personal income, consumer spending and saving, industrial production and more. The NBER committee is tasked with formally pinpointing when the country is and isn't in a recession, but it has not yet taken that step. (However, it often does this retroactively, so it’s possible we’re in a recession now.)" —Sarah Hansen

On the other hand, the economy is actually doing quite well in some respects: America added over 500,000 jobs during the month of July, for instance.

"By other measures, the economy is doing well. The U.S. added more than 500,000 jobs in July, for instance, which indicates a strong labor market, and unemployment is very low by historical standards." —Sarah Hansen

To make matters even more complicated, consumers are disheartened due to inflation—Employees' wages have increased on average, but so has the cost of essentials such as groceries and gasoline: their salaries are not keeping up with inflation. For this reason, a lot of people feel like the economy is suffering.

"...amid rising prices — especially for essentials like groceries, gas and housing — and slower spending, it’s hard for many everyday consumers to believe the economy is in a good place. This confusing moment has economists, politicians and business leaders arguing about whether we’re in a recession or not... and whether that even matters."

To be frank, the answer as to whether or not America is actually in a recession will vary depending on who you talk to and how they define the term, but some prominent figures have weighed in on the issue.

“We’re not going to be in a recession, in my view...the unemployment rate remains historically low at 3.6% and...business investment is still happening. My hope is we go from this rapid growth to a steady growth...God willing, I don't think we're going to see a recession.” —President Biden

“I do not think the U.S. is currently in a recession...And the reason is there’s just too many areas of the economy that are performing too well...This is a very strong labor market … 2.7 million people hired in the first half of the year? It doesn’t make sense that the economy would be in recession with this kind of thing happening.” —Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

"[Beyond GDP]...indicators of economic activity — payroll employment, real personal income net of government transfer payments, and industrial production — grew in the first half of this year...while bringing down inflation without damaging the economy will be difficult...I don’t think we’ve fallen into a recession yet.” —David Mericle (Chief U.S. Economist at Goldman Sachs Research)

“We are in a recession." —Cathie Wood (ARK Invest CEO)

The CEO cited excess inventory at major retailers such as Target and Walmart, adding that employment data—which has been the focus of the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration—is a lagging indicator.

The majority of American adults also believe we are in a recession.

"Nearly two-thirds of voters believe the nation is in a recession, a recent Morning Consult survey found. Nearly 8 in 10 Republicans polled said they believe a recession is happening, compared with just over 50% of Democratic respondents."

Republican lawmakers seem to think we are already in a recession as well.

“We’re in a recession, and this is going to make it worse.” —Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

“I’m pleased we have strong job growth.” —Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

Additionally, there are some experts who believe we are not currently in a recession but think that we are headed for one soon!

"Other experts say that while we're probably not in a recession at the moment, there’s a good chance we’re headed for one in the coming months." —Sarah Hansen

"Harvard University economists Alex Domash and Larry Summers, the latter of whom served as Treasury Secretary under President Bill Clinton and an economic advisor to President Barack Obama, argue that the combination of high inflation and low unemployment points to the 'substantial likelihood' of a recession within the next two years." —Sarah Hansen

The bottom line is that the economy is in a strange phase—It's contracting in some areas and expanding in others, but this is all just part a normal cycle and there are a myriad of ways to prepare yourself for the downturn.

"Bottom line? The economy is in a weird place. It's contracting by some measures and expanding by others, leading experts to be divided about their predictions. What's for sure is that recessions — and expansions, for that matter — are a normal part of the economic cycle, and there are ways to prepare for a downturn. That's true whether it comes in a few weeks, a few months or a few years." —Sarah Hansen