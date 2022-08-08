Rio en Medio Is Facing a Flash Flood Threat!

Chris Gallagher

The residents of Rio en Medio are facing severe flash floods.

"...flash floods run fast and furiously over burn scars scattered around the state, bringing a brand new threat of terror to residents who, in many cases, were already hit hard by the fires that preceded the floods. In Rio en Medio, the worry comes from the burn scar caused by the 2020 Medio Fire north of the village." —Robert Nott

Even though the Medio Fire was years ago, the damage has been done: rains in the area continue to pose a major threat.

"The Medio Fire is long gone. But the damage done remains a daily threat as long as rains are in the area." —Robert Nott

Meteorologist Brian Guyer of the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, New Mexico confirmed that burn scars do indeed increase the risk of flash flooding.

"[Even if] a burn scar is a few years old, it takes a while for the vegetation to return to where it can keep the soil in place. Any burn scars that do receive repeated rounds of rainfall, like Medio, increase the risk of additional flash flooding.” —Brian Guyer

This has a profoundly negative impact on some residents, especially if they have to cross the (usually shallow) river to access their homes.

"That’s not good news for Julie Rehmeyer, whose property, like the Jimenez place, can be accessed only by crossing a bridge over the usually shallow river that runs nearby. She moved to the area in the late 1990s and built her house and the bridge after falling love with the place while hiking nearby." —Robert Nott

On July 26, 2022, witnesses said the river ran 20-25 feet deep and 40 feet wide.

"...during the first flood on July 26, witnesses said it ran 20 to 25 feet in depth and 40 feet wide, carrying away a number of vehicles. At least one, a truck with a make and model difficult to ascertain, was still covered in mud and debris perhaps a half-mile down the canyon from her property Friday morning." —Robert Nott

Fortunately, it appears that no houses were damaged and no one was injured during the two floods.

"Based on interviews with several residents and a drive through the canyon, few if any houses or living structures were damaged or flooded, though some sheds and smaller buildings took in water. Nor was anyone hurt in the two floods, residents said." —Robert Nott

Hopefully, county and state officials will visit the area to survey the damage.

"Some residents said Santa Fe County Emergency Manager Martin Vigil visited the village to review the damage but they were not sure if county workers would be coming to help clear roads and shore up bridges. he county last week issued a news release that announced the Rio en Medio Open Space would remain closed. Vigil did not return a call or email seeking comment Friday." —Robert Nott

You can donate here to help those who have been impacted by the floods: gofund.me/fb05ae2e.