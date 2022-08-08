Albuquerque, NM

The APD Is Seeking a Silver Sedan in Connection with the Four Murders of Muslim Men

Daniella Cressman

Daniella Cressman

"Police on Sunday announced a possible break in the investigation of the shootings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, slayings that have thrust Albuquerque into the national spotlight and drawn outrage from President Joe Biden and countless others." —Ryan Boetel and Martin Salazar

Four innocent Muslim men have been shot and killed, and police believe the same person—or persons—is responsible. They now have a possible break.

"Four Muslim men have been shot to death in the last nine months — three of them in the last two weeks. The most recent homicide occurred late Friday night." —Ryan Boetel and Martin Salazar

Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating a silver sedan that the police suspect may have been used by the shooter or shooters.

"Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a sedan police suspect may have been used by the shooter or shooters." —Ryan Boetel and Martin Salazar

These events have sparked national outrage, as they should, and part of a Sunday afternoon news conference was carried live by none other than CNN.

At the conference, Mayor Tim Keller noted that they have a strong lead.

“We have a very, very strong lead...We have a vehicle of interest. … We have got to find this vehicle.” —Mayor Tim Keller

The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for a silver or dark grey Volkswagen.

"The Albuquerque Police Department said the vehicle officers are looking for is a dark gray or silver, four-door Volkswagen, perhaps a Jetta or a Passat, with tinted windows. Deputy Chief Cecily Barker said there may be some damage to the sedan." —Ryan Boetel and Martin Salazar

If you have any information pertaining to this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

