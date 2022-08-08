The APD Is Seeking a Silver Sedan in Connection with the Four Murders of Muslim Men

Screenshot by author Daniella Cressman

"Police on Sunday announced a possible break in the investigation of the shootings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, slayings that have thrust Albuquerque into the national spotlight and drawn outrage from President Joe Biden and countless others." —Ryan Boetel and Martin Salazar

"Four Muslim men have been shot to death in the last nine months — three of them in the last two weeks. The most recent homicide occurred late Friday night." —Ryan Boetel and Martin Salazar

“We have a very, very strong lead...We have a vehicle of interest. … We have got to find this vehicle.” —Mayor Tim Keller

"The Albuquerque Police Department said the vehicle officers are looking for is a dark gray or silver, four-door Volkswagen, perhaps a Jetta or a Passat, with tinted windows. Deputy Chief Cecily Barker said there may be some damage to the sedan." —Ryan Boetel and Martin Salazar

If you have any information pertaining to this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.