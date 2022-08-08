Opinion: Painstaking Work Has Revealed Trump's Plan to Overturn Votes

The January 6 insurrection shook American democracy to its core.

Now, painstaking work has revealed the truth of the matter: Mr. Trump did, indeed, plan to overturn votes in the 2020 election.

"Riveting bipartisan congressional hearings have brought the events on and leading up to the January 6 insurrection to prime time. Compelling evidence shows then-President Donald Trump carried out a widescale conspiracy to overturn the will of American voters and illegitimately hold on to power. Trump, including his supporters, betrayed the nation while violating his oath of office." —William Roberts & Michael Sozan

While many Americans have been suspicious of Trump's involvement in the insurrection, nonpartisan career prosecutors have now confirmed it.

"The committee has grounded its work in documenting, substantiating and sharing the facts. This work has been guided by nonpartisan career prosecutors who have interviewed 1,000 witnesses and reviewed at least 140,000 documents. The committee has been connecting the dots about the multipronged plan to overturn the election. What’s most striking is that, thus far, the committee has almost exclusively presented testimony from senior Republican government officials and operatives — many of them Trump’s closest aides — in their own words. As important, the hearings clarify continuing and future threats to elections. Americans want the truth, they want accountability and they want concrete actions to prevent an insurrection from happening again. And the committee has already clarified a lot. First, the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was not spontaneous. It was part of a well-planned and unprecedented power grab that started months earlier — the first-ever attempt by a U.S. president to block the peaceful transition of power. The attack was carried out, in part, by dangerous white supremacists, such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, who answered Trump’s call to come to Washington, and did so armed and prepared for battle. Trump relentlessly pressured his vice president to break the law by refusing to certify the Electoral College result and, though he now denies it, Trump reportedly supported threats to hang Pence." —William Roberts & Michael Sozan

The truth is clear: Trump lied to the American people about election fraud—there was none.

"Trump lied to his supporters and the American people after being repeatedly advised there was zero evidence of widescale election fraud." —William Roberts & Michael Sozan

Strong evidence indicates that Trump and his team probably violated a multitude of federal laws.

"...strong evidence shows Trump and his team likely violated federal laws, including impeding the rightful counting of electoral votes. This builds on a finding from a federal judge that Trump likely committed a crime by attempting to 'obstruct the joint session of Congress.' Regardless of criminality, the facts show Trump’s actions were a corrupt attack on democracy. —William Roberts & Michael Sozan

To make matters worse, Trump misled his supporters not only by bombarding them with false claims about his false victory, but also by garnering no less than $250 million in donations for a nonexistent election defense fund.

This is despicable behavior from someone who clearly wants to be the leader of the free world, and I would honestly feel the same way if a Democrat conducted themselves in this manner.

"...the committee has shown Trump betrayed his supporters. Not only did he knowingly bombard them with disinformation and falsely promise them he would remain president, but also his campaign raised $250 million in donations after fraudulently claiming the money would be spent on a nonexistent election defense fund." —William Roberts & Michael Sozan

The committee will be holding more hearings and will likely present its findings and recommendations by September of 2022.

"The committee has announced more hearings, and released videotaped depositions and other materials. It will also present findings and recommendations in at least one written report, likely by September. … These hearings are, however, not just about looking in the rearview mirror. The committee must explain continuing threats to U.S. elections. Trump has not stopped peddling lies or maligning officials who certified lawful election results." —William Roberts & Michael Sozan

Sadly, Trump's lies have made a system that was—arguably—already quite corrupt even worse.

"In a worrisome development, numerous candidates are running for statewide positions on a platform of overturning election results. Meanwhile, many states are passing laws inspired by lies about the 2020 election results designed to make it harder to vote and easier for partisan officials to sabotage elections. Election officials of both parties continue to receive death threats for properly doing their jobs. All of this is a recipe for disaster." —William Roberts & Michael Sozan

Congress must pass legislation ensuring that no U.S. president from either party can steal an election.

The future of our democracy hangs in the balance.

"Americans need to demand officials protect their right to vote and election lawbreakers be held accountable. Congress must pass legislation making it impossible for future presidents of either political party to steal an election. And a robust coalition of conservatives, liberals and independents must lead the fight to protect democracy. The future of our nation depends on it." —William Roberts & Michael Sozan