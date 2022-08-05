Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 Million

Sandy Hook is a tragedy that will remain etched in the minds of Americans for decades to come.

Now, a Texas jury has ordered a prominent conspiracy theorist by the name of Alex Jones to pay over $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed during the mass shooting.

"A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first ime the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax. The Austin jury must still decide how much the Infowars host should pay in punitive damages to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse Lewis was among the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 attack in Newtown, Connecticut." —Jim Vertuno

Alex Jones has claimed that the attack was staged to further interests in increasing gun regulation.

"It likely won’t be the last judgment against Jones — who was not in the courtroom — over his claims that the attack was staged in the interests of increasing gun controls. A Connecticut judge has ruled against him in a similar lawsuit brought by other victims’ families and an FBI agent who worked on the case." —Jim Vertuno

"The total amount awarded in this case could set a benchmark for other lawsuits against Jones, and underlines the financial threat he’s facing. It also raises new questions about the ability of Infowars — which has been banned from YouTube, Spotify and Twitter for hate speech — to continue operating, although the company’s finances remain unclear." —Jim Vertuno

"Jones, who has portrayed the lawsuit as an attack on his First Amendment rights, conceded during the trial that the attack was '100% real' and that he was wrong to have lied about it. But Heslin and Lewis told jurors that an apology wouldn’t suffice and called on them to make Jones pay for the years of suffering he has put them and other Sandy Hook families through." —Jim Vertuno

"The parents testified Tuesday about how they’ve endured a decade of trauma, inflicted first by the murder of their son and what followed: Gun shots fired at a home, online and phone threats, and harassment on the street by strangers. They said the threats and harassment were fueled by Jones and his conspiracy theory spread via his website Infowars." —Jim Vertuno