Opinion: The New Inflation Reduction Act Won't Lower Inflation, but It Could Save You Money

"After a year of infighting, Senate Democrats are now working to pass legislation that could reduce the cost of prescription drugs, health care premiums and energy for millions of Americans. The $369 billion package, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, is essentially a pared-down version of President Joe Biden’s massive Build Back Better social-spending agenda. Except this iteration has a notable perk: the approval of Democratic holdout Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia. That, plus the signoff of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, indicates the proposal could become law soon." —Adam Hardy

Although similar to President Biden's Build Back Better Plan, the proposed legislation does not include certain benefits, such as extended child tax credit payments, universal preschool, and more affordable housing.

Nonetheless, it will likely have a significant impact on the U.S. economy.

Although the name is misleading, many financial experts believe that this act will probably increase inflation until 2024 instead of lowering it, but it will reduce the federal deficit.

"The analysts at University of Pennsylvania did find that the legislation would reduce the federal deficit by approximately $250 billion by 2031. A separate estimate from Senate Democrats said the deficit reduction would be more than $300 billion." —Adam Hardy

HOW WILL THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT AFFECT YOU?

The Inflation Reduction Act would likely save you money through:

Extended healthcare subsidies

Tax credits for electric vehicles

Incentives for energy-efficient home upgrades

A prescription drug cost cap for Medicare

Currently, the Inflation Reduction Act is not law, but many believe that it will be soon.

"With Manchin's support, many Democrats and analysts are optimistic that some version of the bill will ultimately have the votes it needs to clear the House and Senate. But, as always, logistical hurdles complicate the way forward. Democrats hold only a razor-thin majority in the Senate, and that's counting Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote. Through a process called reconciliation, Senate Democrats can avoid the filibuster for certain tax and budgetary bills, meaning the IRA could pass with only the support of a simple majority." —Adam Hardy

That being said, there are no guarantees and a further complication is the upcoming Senate's recess, beginning on August 8, 2022.