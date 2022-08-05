The New Mexico Shakespeare Festival Presents 'King Lear' and 'As You Like It'

Many aficionados of Shakespearean plays will likely be thrilled by the news that "King Lear" and "As You Like" it will soon be performed—live—in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"After helming the New Mexico Shakespeare Festival director’s chair for four years, Peter Kierst is taking the stage. Kierst will star in 'King Lear' through Sept. 3, at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial and the Westside Open Space Visitor Center, presented by the Vortex Theatre Company. The company will alternate 'King Lear' with the comedy 'As You Like It.' —Kathaleen Roberts

"King Lear" tells a tragic tale.

"Shakespeare based the tragedy of 'King Lear' on the mythological Leir of Britain. King Lear, in preparation for his old age, divides his power and land to two of his daughters. He becomes destitute and insane and a proscribed crux of political machinations." —Kathaleen Roberts

The performance will have a modern twist, with actors wearing couture suits, but the dynamics of a king who gets entangled in power struggles with his daughters will remain the same.

"As You Like It"—a playful tale of love and controversy—will also be performed.

"The troupe is pairing 'King Lear' with the frothy 'As You Like It.' Rosalind and her cousin escape into the forest and find Orlando, Rosalind’s love. Disguised as a boy shepherd, Rosalind has Orlando woo her under the guise of 'curing' him of his love for Rosalind. Rosalind reveals she is a girl and marries Orlando during a group wedding at the end of the play." —Kathaleen Roberts

This event is free to attend.

The plays will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through September 3, 2022 with pre-show performances by local actors, comedians, musicians, singers, and dancers starting at 6:45 p.m.

You can head to the New Mexico Veterans memorial or the Westside Open Space Visitor Center to see them.

You can find more information here.