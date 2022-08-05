Prosecutors Are Awaiting Forensics in the Alec Baldwin Shooting

"A live round of ammunition killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza during rehearsal on Oct. 21, 2021. Filming for the Western 'Rust' took place at a ranch on the outskirts of the city of Santa Fe. In records released so far, investigators described complacency, disorganization and neglected safety measures in the making of the low-budget movie." —Andres Leighton/Associated Press

A tragedy occurred on October 21, 2021: cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured by Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal.

Prosecutors are currently awaiting the analysis of key forensic evidence to determine whether criminal charges are in order.

"The videos released by investigators show a debriefing with Baldwin hours after the fatal shooting and rehearsal clips that show Baldwin in costume as he practiced a quick-draw maneuver with a gun." —Andres Leighton/Associated Press

Baldwin, it seems, was unaware that he was firing a loaded gun.

Clearly, this should have been determined before he pulled the trigger as a safety precaution.

"Baldwin had told investigators that as the gun went off, he was unaware initially that Hutchins would die and was shocked to learn that he had been holding a gun loaded with live ammunition. Baldwin, who also was a producer on the film, had said the gun should have been empty for a rehearsal with no filming." —Andres Leighton/Associated Press

The safety measures were arguably, very poor, putting members of the film crew and actors in danger on the set of this low-budget movie.

"In April, New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau delivered a scathing narrative of safety failures in violation of standard industry protocols. It included testimony that production managers took limited or no action to address two previous misfires on the set, complaints from crew members that went unheeded, and reports that weapons specialists were not allowed to make decisions about additional safety training. Rust Movie Productions is disputing the findings and the sanction." —Andres Leighton/Associated Press