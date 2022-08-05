Opinion: An Anti-Abortion Lawsuit Has Been Filed in the State of New Mexico

Currently, New Mexico is one of the states where abortion is legal.

"In New Mexico, the Legislature has already repealed a 1969 statute that sought to make it a crime to end a pregnancy. Abortion rights are also protected by the Equal Protection Clause and Equal Rights Amendment outlined in the state Constitution, according to the governor’s legal team." —Dan McKay

Nonetheless, there has been an anti-abortion lawsuit filed: one which, arguably, does not make that much sense—Senator David Gallegos and others believe that, since lawmakers repealed the criminal abortion statute and did not replace it with anything else, they can simply declare abortion illegal.

"The petition filed by Gallegos and others asks a judge to declare that New Mexico has no law allowing abortion." —Dan McKay

Fortunately, this is not how the legal system operates.

"Attorneys for Lujan Grisham and Balderas said the plaintiffs failed to meet the legal requirements necessary to seek a ruling from the judge. Lujan Grisham’s attorneys also slammed their argument on the merits. They said it would flip the legal system on its head if a court determined that anything not specifically mentioned in law is prohibited." —Dan McKay

Unfortunately, this case is still pending. My only hope is that the 5th Judicial District Court will be reasonable and keep abortion legal—not doing so disproportionately affects minorities, women, and people in the LGBTQ+ community, especially if their financial resources are limited.

In cases of incest and rape, it is especially important to keep abortion legal.

If the parent's life is at risk, this procedure is crucial.

"The case is pending in the 5th Judicial District Court in southeastern New Mexico." —Dan McKay